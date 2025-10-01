We’re proud to be a Gold Partner at GOTO Copenhagen 2025
Thoughtworks is excited to announce our partnership with GOTO Copenhagen 2025, the premier software development conference focused on the latest in cutting-edge tech and best practices. As long-time supporters of the developer community, we're not just attending, we're bringing the conversation to the forefront.
Join us at the Thoughtworks interview live stage
This is where the real magic happens, as industry leaders and conference speakers interview each other on topics that matter most to them.
Meet with our experts
Beyond the stage, you can find us at our booth. Connect with our team of experts in software delivery, cloud infrastructure, AI and data, and enterprise modernization. Whether you're looking to tackle your biggest technical challenges or explore career opportunities, our team is ready to chat.
See you in Copenhagen!
Our conference sessions
11:15 – 12:00
Andrew Harmel-Law
I’m an architect, and I think a lot about architecture. Mostly I think about how irrelevant architecture is if it doesn’t get shipped to production. I worry a lot too. I worry about how to help all the teams I’m supposed to be helping, without slowing them down, getting in their way, or making their lives harder rather than easier.
Traditional (i.e. hands-off, blessed-few) approaches to architecture rarely (if ever) work. But in the world of microservices, autonomous teams, and continuous delivery, architecture is more important than ever. Is there an alternative?
This session will introduce you to a mindset and an associated set of practices which do away with the traditional idea of “Architects” while bringing the practice of “Architecture” to the fore. I’ll explain how everyone can become an architect, without things reducing to chaos (though there might well be a healthy dose of anarchy).
15:15 – 16:00
Martin Fowler
16:15 – 17:00
James Lewis
17:15 – 18:15
James Lewis
The future is not what it used to be. From the end of the 19th century, through the dawn of the Atomic Age and past the rush of the Space Race, the future was painted as a place of possibility and optimism. But now? Not so much. Our view of the future lies somewhere between neutral and gloomy. Why the change? That question has come up almost every time our Program Committee has met. Back in the good all days the future was always bright. Innovation and craftsmanship was blooming. Failure not a topic.
So, if the future is not what it used to be, what is it? In this keynote, PC members Kevlin Henney and James Lewis will look at the future seen through the eyes of the past.