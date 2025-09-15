Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
AI is reshaping every aspect of business. So how can organizations be sure they’re prepared for what lies ahead? 

 

Date: Monday, September 15, 2025
Time: 3:30pm to 10pm
Venue: JW Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru 
Address: 24/1 Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru, India, 560001

Turning vision into value: AI for tomorrow's customer

Join us at the Digital Leaders Forum for dynamic discussion on the strategies, challenges and leadership approaches shaping the future of business.


With a keen focus on how AI is shaping the behavior and expectations of your customers, the associated demands on tech and how organizations can leverage AI to become future-ready, you’ll gain deep insights from Thoughtworks and industry leaders.

 

This event is also a unique opportunity to connect with your peers, share experiences and build relationships that will drive meaningful change in your organization and beyond.

 

Speakers to include:

 

  • Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Thoughtworks
  • Shayan Mohanty, Chief Data and AI Officer, Thoughtworks
  • Manish Kumar, Market Director, India and the Middle East, Thoughtworks
  • Mujiruddin Shaik, CTO, India and the Middle East, Thoughtworks
  • Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder and CEO, AI&Beyond

 

Full agenda and speaker lineup to follow...

About the Digital Leaders Forum

In today’s economy, every business is a digital business. Yet success requires more than just technology — it demands strategic vision, operational agility, and a deep understanding of evolving customer expectations. The Thoughtworks Digital Leaders Forum is a gathering of business and technology leaders to exchange insights on navigating complexity, driving innovation and unlocking value in a digital-first world. Through candid discussions and shared experiences, we explore how to achieve sustainable growth, mitigate risks and capitalize on emerging opportunities.

Insights for Digital Leaders

