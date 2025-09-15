AI is reshaping every aspect of business. So how can organizations be sure they’re prepared for what lies ahead?
Date: Monday, September 15, 2025
Time: 3:30pm to 10pm
Venue: JW Marriott Hotel, Bengaluru
Address: 24/1 Vittal Mallya Road, Bengaluru, India, 560001
Turning vision into value: AI for tomorrow's customer
Join us at the Digital Leaders Forum for dynamic discussion on the strategies, challenges and leadership approaches shaping the future of business.
With a keen focus on how AI is shaping the behavior and expectations of your customers, the associated demands on tech and how organizations can leverage AI to become future-ready, you’ll gain deep insights from Thoughtworks and industry leaders.
This event is also a unique opportunity to connect with your peers, share experiences and build relationships that will drive meaningful change in your organization and beyond.
Speakers to include:
- Mike Sutcliff, Chief Executive Officer and Director, Thoughtworks
- Shayan Mohanty, Chief Data and AI Officer, Thoughtworks
- Manish Kumar, Market Director, India and the Middle East, Thoughtworks
- Mujiruddin Shaik, CTO, India and the Middle East, Thoughtworks
- Jaspreet Bindra, Co-founder and CEO, AI&Beyond
Full agenda and speaker lineup to follow...