The Radar captures the experiences and learnings from Thoughtworkers based on the work they do on behalf of our clients. As a result, it cuts across technologies, industries and geographies. As a large client services company, with a long history in custom software development, we believe it represents a reasonable sample but no attempt is made to be comprehensive or to survey the market at large.
We don’t publish the Radar to secure revenue, nor do we accept vendor requests to influence what we include. We share our opinions in the belief that winning in technology doesn’t mean having the right answer; it means being open and thoughtful about the options in a rapidly evolving ecosystem.