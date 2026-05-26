Thoughtworks Recognized in CX Strategy Consulting Landscape, Q2 2026

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced its inclusion in the Customer Experience Strategy Consulting Services Landscape, Q2 2026 report by Forrester Research.

The 2026 report highlights a market shift toward Agentic AI and Agentic Commerce, where AI agents act as autonomous representatives. Forrester notes that the CX strategy consulting services market is a mature market and that, much like choosing the right bit for the size of hole you want to drill, CX leaders must choose a partner whose price tag and capabilities match their CX strategy needs. The report also states that, technology infrastructures and internal business processes must also adapt and improve to enable the composability that supports real-time hyperpersonalization for the customer or their agent.

Delivering ROI in the Age of Agentic AI

The report identifies that CX leaders rely on CX strategy consulting services to diagnose customer problems that are lucrative to solve and develop a plan to solve those customer problems profitably. Thoughtworks was recognized for its geographic focus across North America, APAC and EMEA. Forrester asked each provider included in the landscape to select the top business scenarios for which clients select them and determine which are the extended business scenarios that highlight differentiation among the providers. Thoughtworks is shown in the report for having selected the following extended business scenarios as top reasons clients work with them out of those extended business scenarios:

Experience Design

Prioritization and Roadmapping

Technology Transformation

“In 2026, CX strategies must evolve to prepare the enterprise for engaging the marketplace at the pace of AI,ˮ said Joe Murray, Global Head of Customer Experience, Product and Design, Thoughtworks. “By combining product thinking with our deep engineering roots, we help clients navigate the 'tightrope' of improving human experiences while simultaneously integrating autonomous AI. With the launch of AI/works™, we are enabling our 3-3-3 methodology to move from idea to production in just 90 days, ensuring that innovation isn't just an experiment, but an enterprise-grade reality that drives the bottom line.ˮ

Thoughtworks' unified approach brings together product strategy, product design and forward engineering to ensure CX strategies are accelerated from idea to value at the pace of AI.

Thoughtworks has provided complimentary access to read the full report here.

Forrester does not endorse any company, product, brand, or service included in its research publications and does not advise any person to select the products or services of any company or brand based on the ratings included in such publications. Information is based on the best available resources. Opinions reflect judgment at the time and are subject to change. This report is part of a broader collection of Forrester resources, including interactive models, frameworks, tools, data, and access to analyst guidance. For more information, read about Forrester’s objectivity here.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology and culture as the differentiator.

Media contact

Kathrin Jansing

Head of Public Relations for Europe

Email: kathrin.jansing@thoughtworks.com