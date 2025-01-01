Driving public sector modernization

Modernization, now more than ever, is a business imperative. Rapidly changing market conditions, customer preferences, disruptive digital native competitors and new technologies are turning what were once enterprises’ competitive advantages into organizational drags.
Empowering the modernization journey
Greater understanding of legacy systems
Achieve deeper insights and clearer visibility of existing structures and processes — accelerating your modernization journey.
Reduced SME dependency
Automating the reverse engineering process reduces reliance on your experts, freeing them to focus on strategic, forward-thinking efforts.
Improved onboarding
Accelerate the onboarding process for team members, so they can deliver meaningful impact faster.
Accelerate bug isolation
Greatly reduce the time and effort to localize and fix defects. Our clients have seen a 95% increase in the velocity of bug identification.
Thoughtworks is also leveraging the power of generative AI to help you better understand your systems and tackle capability gaps, reducing the time and effort required to reap the rewards of enterprise modernization. Introducing our CodeConcise Legacy Assistant.
Spark the extraordinary future of our pioneering partnership with Mechanical Orchard
Thoughtworks is proud to partner with Mechanical Orchard, a leading AI-native technology company. Together, we deliver a powerful solution that leverages advanced technology to transform legacy systems into modern, scalable architectures.
By uniting Thoughtworks’ extensive expertise in engineering culture and digital transformation with Mechanical Orchard’s AI-powered platform, we empower organizations to address the challenges of legacy systems with precision and speed.
Our services
Enterprise modernization strategy
Strategic assessment and planning to transition legacy platforms into modern, scalable systems, cutting costs, enhancing agility and driving operational efficiency.
Enterprise modernization design and build
Expert design and engineering of cloud-native, API-driven, or hybrid solutions to replace or integrate legacy systems, boosting performance and flexibility.
