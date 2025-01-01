AI strategy
AI and machine learning have enormous potential to deliver transformative business value. But without the right AI strategy, that potential will remain untapped.
Our unparalleled AI strategy, design, and engineering expertise helps you harness the latent power of your data and turn your AI opportunities into operational realities. We help you understand where AI can have the biggest impact, and identify your operational, technical, cultural, and governance requirements. And we work with you to create a tailored strategy for delivering rapid, effective, and responsible AI integrations that generate tangible business value.
Bringing connected AI to life at the BMW Group
Discover how the BMW Group applied an innovative machine learning and AI strategy to create a cost-efficient and future-ready AI platform to make the experience of owning and driving its vehicles even more intuitive.
Discover benefits
Deploy generative AI up to 40% faster
Accelerate cycle time for AI initiatives to get from concept to value quickly and maximize the business impact of generative AI use cases.
Reduce operational costs by 20–30%
Use AI-powered automation to realize efficiency gains of up to 25% and significantly reduce costs in key business processes.
Boost Net Promoter Score by 10–15%
Improve customer satisfaction, reduce churn by 20%, and increase customer lifetime value by 10% with AI-driven customer experience enhancements.
Our services
We help you move from idea to evolution in three phases:
We help you assess your AI readiness, gain a greater understanding of your opportunities, and identify a range of use cases that could transform your business.
We work with you to prioritize, prototype, and validate AI use cases to help you plan for change and accelerate the delivery of meaningful business value.
Our experts help you determine the best path to execute your strategy, create a clear roadmap and action plan, and design the conceptual architecture and new operating model.