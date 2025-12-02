Thoughtworks Achieves AWS Agentic AI Specialization to Accelerate Autonomous Enterprise Innovation

Thoughtworks, a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation, today announced that it has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Agentic AI Specialization, a new category launched within the AWS AI Competency. This specialization recognizes Thoughtworks as an AWS Partner capable of deploying smart, self-operating AI systems that can think, plan and work independently to execute complex business processes.

The AWS AI Specialization in Agentic AI distinguishes Thoughtworks as an AWS Partner with proven technical expertise in delivering production-ready autonomous AI systems. The global tech consultancy excels in implementing leading AWS compatible frameworks that help customers move beyond AI experimentation to deliver tangible returns on investment.

"For enterprises, the goal is no longer just to experiment with AI, but to trust it to do the work. The AWS Agentic AI Specialization recognizes our success in delivering on that trust," said Shayan Mohanty, Chief AI and Data Officer at Thoughtworks. "Leveraging tools like Amazon Bedrock and SageMaker, we are engineering autonomous agents that can reason, utilize tools, and improve over time. This allows our clients to deploy systems that solve genuine business problems autonomously, delivering faster time-to-value and freeing their teams to focus on innovation."

As a Specialized partner, Thoughtworks can help organizations deploy autonomous AI systems that can handle end-to-end business processes across diverse and high value use cases:

Intelligent process automation: reducing manual hand-offs in complex workflows.

Enterprise knowledge operations: synthesizing vast data for real-time decision-making.

Autonomous customer operations: resolving complex user queries without human intervention.

Financial and supply chain optimization: automating forecasting and resource allocation.

This expansion of the AWS AI Specialization now includes partners that demonstrate advanced capabilities delivering enterprise-ready generative AI and agentic AI systems to customers.

About Thoughtworks

Thoughtworks is a global technology consultancy that integrates design, engineering and AI to drive digital innovation. We are over 10,000 people strong across 47 offices in 18 countries. For 30+ years, we’ve delivered extraordinary impact together with our clients by helping them solve complex business problems with technology as the differentiator.

