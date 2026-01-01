AI Agentic Engineering Workshop

Overview
Duration: 3 Days
Course time: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm
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Course Synopsis
Coding agents no longer just suggest, they build, refactor, make architectural choices, and commit code. The question has shifted from whether an agent can write software to how we ensure the software it writes is good, safe, and maintainable.
This workshop teaches AI agentic engineering deliberately: designing the context, constraints, and control mechanisms that shape how a coding agent operates within a real codebase. The format blends concept sessions with hands-on paired coding (~60% of workshop time) and reusable artifacts participants take back to their teams.
Key Takeaways
At the end of this programme, you will be able to:
Apply a systematic mental model for harness design across two axes: Computational vs Inferential, and Feedforward vs Feedback
Work fluently with the five primary harness mechanisms, CLAUDE.md, MCPs, Skills, Hooks, and Subagents
Build a working harness system across a real codebase covering architecture, quality, and compliance
Produce reusable artifacts (harness profile cards, system diagram, packaging strategy) that translate directly to your workplace
Understand AI agentic engineering as a design discipline scalable across your organisation
Who Should Attend
Developers, tech leads, and architects who are already working with AI coding agents, such as:
Software Engineers and Senior Developers
Tech Leads and Engineering Managers
Solution Architects
Prior experience with Claude Code or a similar agent is helpful but not required.
Prerequisites
Participants are expected to attend all 3 days continuously
Working knowledge of Python or JavaScript (cohort language confirmed one week before)
Familiarity with Git, Docker, and basic CI/CD concepts
A laptop with administrative privileges and an active Claude subscription (~USD 20 for the training period)
Course Structure
This programme covers the following themes across three days:
Thoughtworks AI-first sensible defaults and Tech Radar framing
Anatomy of MCP: trust boundaries, tool manifests, and subagent delegation
CLAUDE.md and Skills.md authoring for mono and polyrepo environments
Structured Prompt Driven Development (SPDD) and the REASONS Canvas
TDD in an agentic loop: red-green-refactor with Claude Code
AI DevSecOps: Semgrep, Trivy, SAST, and merge gate patterns
Zero Trust for AI Agents: identity, access scoping, and observability
Evolutionary architecture and responsible AI policy for teams
What To Bring:
No physical materials required. Participants should complete environment setup before Day 1: Docker Desktop, Python 3.11+ or Node.js 20+, Git, and an active Claude subscription. Pre-reading links will be shared one week before the course.
|Full program fee
|SGD 3000
|Cohort size
|Up to 15 participants per run
|Format
|On-site
|Post-course support
|30-day Q&A channel with trainer confirmed
Register your interest
This programme is open to development teams in the private and public sectors in Singapore.
Due to class size limitations, only shortlisted participants will be notified.
We’re a leading global technology consultancy that delivers extraordinary impact by blending design, engineering and AI expertise.
For over three decades, we've led in technology innovation, and today we’re at the forefront of AI-powered software and data engineering.