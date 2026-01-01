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AI Agentic Engineering Workshop

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Overview

 
Duration: 3 Days
 
Course time: 9:00 am - 5:30 pm

 

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Course Synopsis

 

Coding agents no longer just suggest, they build, refactor, make architectural choices, and commit code. The question has shifted from whether an agent can write software to how we ensure the software it writes is good, safe, and maintainable.

This workshop teaches AI agentic engineering deliberately: designing the context, constraints, and control mechanisms that shape how a coding agent operates within a real codebase. The format blends concept sessions with hands-on paired coding (~60% of workshop time) and reusable artifacts participants take back to their teams.

 


Key Takeaways

 

At the end of this programme, you will be able to:

  • Apply a systematic mental model for harness design across two axes: Computational vs Inferential, and Feedforward vs Feedback

  • Work fluently with the five primary harness mechanisms, CLAUDE.md, MCPs, Skills, Hooks, and Subagents

  • Build a working harness system across a real codebase covering architecture, quality, and compliance

  • Produce reusable artifacts (harness profile cards, system diagram, packaging strategy) that translate directly to your workplace

  • Understand AI agentic engineering as a design discipline scalable across your organisation

 

 

Who Should Attend

 

Developers, tech leads, and architects who are already working with AI coding agents, such as:

 

  • Software Engineers and Senior Developers

  • Tech Leads and Engineering Managers

  • Solution Architects

 

Prior experience with Claude Code or a similar agent is helpful but not required.

Prerequisites

  • Participants are expected to attend all 3 days continuously

  • Working knowledge of Python or JavaScript (cohort language confirmed one week before)

  • Familiarity with Git, Docker, and basic CI/CD concepts

  • A laptop with administrative privileges and an active Claude subscription (~USD 20 for the training period)

 

Course Structure

 

This programme covers the following themes across three days:

 

  • Thoughtworks AI-first sensible defaults and Tech Radar framing

  • Anatomy of MCP: trust boundaries, tool manifests, and subagent delegation

  • CLAUDE.md and Skills.md authoring for mono and polyrepo environments

  • Structured Prompt Driven Development (SPDD) and the REASONS Canvas

  • TDD in an agentic loop: red-green-refactor with Claude Code

  • AI DevSecOps: Semgrep, Trivy, SAST, and merge gate patterns

  • Zero Trust for AI Agents: identity, access scoping, and observability

  • Evolutionary architecture and responsible AI policy for teams

 

 

What To Bring: 

No physical materials required. Participants should complete environment setup before Day 1: Docker Desktop, Python 3.11+ or Node.js 20+, Git, and an active Claude subscription. Pre-reading links will be shared one week before the course.

 

   
Full program fee SGD 3000
Cohort size Up to 15 participants per run
Format On-site
Post-course support 30-day Q&A channel with trainer confirmed
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Register your interest

This programme is open to development teams in the private and public sectors in Singapore.

Due to class size limitations, only shortlisted participants will be notified.

 

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We’re a leading global technology consultancy that delivers extraordinary impact by blending design, engineering and AI expertise.

 

For over three decades, we've led in technology innovation, and today we’re at the forefront of AI-powered software and data engineering.