Spark the extraordinary potential of our AWS partnership
As an AWS Premier Partner, Thoughtworks doesn’t just deliver solutions — we empower transformations. Our team applies unmatched expertise to help you unlock the full potential of this exceptional service suite and translate your business goals into a winning cloud strategy.
Leverage proven frameworks, strategies and methodologies to accelerate your digital journey, deliver measurable ROI at speed and make the most of a vast, evolving AWS tech stack.
Discover benefits
Leverage a wide scope of expertise
With over 500 AWS-certified Thoughtworkers globally across a variety of specializations, whatever your AWS goals are, we can help you achieve them.
Transform your business at speed and scale
AWS’ extensive tech stack, coupled with Thoughtworks’ strategy and implementation expertise, makes it faster and easier to move your applications to the cloud and build anything you can imagine.
Unlock funding toward your digital transformation
Since the start of our partnership with AWS, we’ve helped our customers unlock over $600,000 in funding for their PoCs. Talk to us to find out how we can help boost your investment.
Thoughtworks and AWS have a unique partnership that brings together Thoughtworks’ software engineering and delivery capabilities with AWS’ unmatched depth of cloud computing services. Together, we help enterprises move through their digital transformation journey with a nimble, value-driven approach. Thoughtworks and AWS have a customer focused mindset, helping us unlock true value for our joint customers and ensuring they achieve business outcomes.
Our AWS capabilities
At Thoughtworks, we’re well equipped to support you in your journey with AWS, boasting the following specializations:
Public Sector
Amazon EMR Delivery
AWS Lambda Delivery
ML Services Competency
Amazon DynamoDB Delivery
Government Services Competency
DevOps Services Competency
Financial Services Competency
Migration and Modernization Services Competency
Immersion Day
AWS Glue Delivery
Automotive Services Competency
Amazon API Gateway Delivery
Life Sciences Services Competency
Data and Analytics Services Competency
AWS Database Migration Service Delivery
Healthcare Services Competency
Generative AI Competency
Our services
Want to get started quickly? Check out our offerings on AWS Marketplace for our quick-start workshops and services.
Execute a modern data strategy and get AI ready in just 90 days with D2E Data mesh Accelerator, powered by AWS and Thoughtworks.
Evolve your existing applications to take advantage of AWS’ leading cloud services and modern application architectures.