2. Putting the development portfolio under scrutiny

Rapidly evolving conditions call for organizations to review the variables and assumptions that informed their strategies, and take decisive steps to pivot if these plans are no longer viable. A challenging environment mandates a renewed focus on products, services and projects that generate predictable revenue streams and reduce exposure to risks, as well as those that differentiate the organization from peers. Accurately assessing value and taking an iterative approach to innovation and development are even more important now that resources are under strain – but most enterprises have more untapped capacity and capabilities than they may realize.