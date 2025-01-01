Vapasi, an initiative from Thoughtworks, helps experienced women technologists who are currently on a career break resume their tech journeys. The last 20 batches of Vapasi, tailored for developers and quality analysts, saw more than 250 women participate in the returnee program. Many of our Vapasi graduates are enjoying productive career paths at Thoughtworks and other companies.

This year, we're restarting the Vapasi program, beginning with developer roles

Date: June 23 - July 25

Duration: 5 weeks

Format: In-person

Location: Thoughtworks Koramangala, Bangalore