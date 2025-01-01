A) No. The Vapasi training program is free of charge.
Vapasi, an initiative from Thoughtworks, helps experienced women technologists who are currently on a career break resume their tech journeys. The last 20 batches of Vapasi, tailored for developers and quality analysts, saw more than 250 women participate in the returnee program. Many of our Vapasi graduates are enjoying productive career paths at Thoughtworks and other companies.
This year, we're restarting the Vapasi program, beginning with developer roles
Date: June 23 - July 25
Duration: 5 weeks
Format: In-person
Location: Thoughtworks Koramangala, Bangalore
Eligibility criteria
Women developers with a career break of 1 to 8 years
A minimum of 3 years of hands-on software development experience before taking a career break
Foundational knowledge of Java or a similar object-oriented programming language
Our approach
Training
This free Thoughtworks-certified training program enhances technical and consulting skills while building confidence through networking with senior technologists. It includes hands-on sessions, mentoring, and interactions with leaders and peers.
Internship
Selected candidates will receive a paid internship, gaining valuable experience on a Thoughtworks project. You will get the opportunity to work on cutting-edge technology projects and learn agile software development methodologies and practices. A dedicated mentor will be assigned to you to help you navigate and support your learning journey while also allowing you to experience our inclusive workplace culture.
Hire
A full-time position at Thoughtworks will be offered based on your performance during the training and internship.
What’s it really like to be part of Vapasi?
In this video, you’ll hear directly from past participants as they reflect on their journey through the program. From discovering Vapasi and navigating the selection process to experiencing their first day and gaining new confidence in their tech skills—these stories offer a glimpse into what makes Vapasi such a meaningful experience. Whether you're considering applying or just curious to learn more, this is a great way to understand the impact of the program, straight from those who’ve been through it.
Frequently Asked Questions
-
-
A) The training program will help sharpen your programming skills, which gets you on par with the current job market requirements.
-
A) One needs to have access to a laptop/ desktop with a stable internet connection and webcam to undergo the selection process with us.
-
A) We will be providing the laptops for the training but we would request you to have access to a laptop to go through the selection process with us.
-
A) Yes. Your registration helps us keep track of your application and makes it easy to communicate with you.
-
A) The selection process helps us in choosing the right candidates with the necessary qualifications and skill set required to participate in the program.
-
A) The intention of asking to do the coding exercise is to ensure you brush up on your basic programming knowledge before the training program. It also helps us tailor the training content to the skill level of the registrants.
-
A) You'd be receiving email confirmations once you clear the coding exercise.
-
A) On completion of the program, selected candidates are offered a 3-6 months internship at your selected Thoughtworks location who are hosting the program. The internship model (hybrid/ in office) entirely depends on the project that you get assigned to. You are also free to apply to any other tech organizations to continue your career journey.
-
A) For this edition, training and internship (subject to selection) will be conducted in Bangalore. We highly recommend people from Bangalore to apply for this program. More details shall be provided to the candidates in further stages.
Please note that if you are selected for a full-time position, you may be required to travel to Thoughtworks office or a client office for project or business needs in Bangalore.