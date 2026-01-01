Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Adhavan KP, Thoughtworks

Adhavan KP

Business analyst

Adhavan is a seasoned business analyst with a knack for unraveling complex business problems and uncovering actionable insights. He has spent his entire career immersed in business analysis and strategy; his extensive experience across diverse industries has provided him with a unique perspective on what drives success.

 

He excels in collaborating with teams to transform data into strategic decisions and is adept at fostering innovation and driving organizational growth through well-informed business solutions.