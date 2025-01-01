“Especially with technologies like AI, it’s quite easy to do the wrong things, so securing that expertise through a partner is really important,” he adds. “The other thing that partners bring and that enterprises can benefit from is cross-industry perspective.”

“The ecosystem is exploding at the moment, and it's hard to distinguish useful tools that could have an impact from those that are more hype,” agrees Nolan. “Having trusted partners that can help you navigate that fast-moving space is key. There's nothing better than learning what others in the market are doing in a transparent way.”

Even so, “business strategy is now so integrally related to technology strategy that every business needs to have a strong, robust and leading internal technology organization,” Murphy says. “Organizations that are successful have a core function that understands the business and existing tech deeply, and is critically involved in setting strategy – but also one or more best of breed partners who are able to act as inputs into that strategy, as well as bring the external thinking that that organization needs to thrive.”

“It's really important to be specific about which capabilities are genuinely important to have in house, and which you’ll work with a partner to evolve over time,” Mason notes. “You also need to know enough about a particular technology to be able to manage a partner who's supplying expertise in it - otherwise you’re completely beholden to them.”

The best technology partners don’t just act as advisors; they work directly with clients to identify and realize opportunities for additional value.

“Running apps, for example, has often been this process where you take a shiny new piece of software that you've spent years building, and then try to find the cheapest possible set of people to hand it over to for support,” says Mason. “That's where applications go to die. You've got all this value locked up, and the software can’t continue to evolve. Thoughtworks’ approach is to revitalize running systems in production to unlock value and add new features. Organizations need to make modernization continuous – while optimizing outcomes over time.”

“If organizations are able to get the balance of in-house and external, of tech and strategy, right, they get a self-reinforcing loop where new products are successfully launched using the latest capabilities and create higher revenue growth and better margins, enabling greater reinvestment,” says Murphy.

Along with solid partnerships, developing an in-house ‘early-warning system’ by paying close attention to new technology trends, and building the enterprise’s capacity to act on them, can help drive future growth. Thoughtworks experts encourage clients to engage with future-focused industry research like the company’s closely followed Technology Radar and Looking Glass reports; to network with technologists and peers at industry events; and to seize on opportunities for education and skills development.

“External sensing is becoming critical - understanding not only what's going on in your industry, but what's going on in the technological space, to be able to see around corners and to predict what the next trends might be, and start placing bets now,” says Murphy. “A lot of those bets will be wrong, but one or two might be right, and they’ll give you that competitive advantage.”