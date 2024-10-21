Agility is fundamental to business success, however, traditional IT maintenance hinders a business’ ability to innovate and quickly respond to customer and market demands. We call this the agility paradox — where the necessary work of maintaining business systems ironically restricts organizations, resulting in rising technical debt, higher IT costs and ultimately, diminished agility.
In this whitepaper, we introduce a transformative shift from reactive maintenance to a proactive and predictive approach we call EvolvOps. EvolvOps can radically improve your IT operations, reducing costs upwards of 40% while boosting business agility.