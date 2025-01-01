Looking Glass 2025
The mainstreaming of AI — and generative AI in particular — is continuing apace. But as AI proliferates, it’s more evident that successfully operationalizing AI models and bringing them to production remains a challenge. From questionable output to unintended consequences, there are a host of real and projected scenarios that prevent organizations from leveraging AI to its full potential.
Enterprises continue to struggle with data quality, data accessibility and the challenges of data at scale, all of which remain foundational to robust, effective AI. As our data platform lens explores, careful data curation, and effective data engineering and architecture are essential. The importance of synthetic data, particularly in research contexts, as a tool to avoid privacy and data integrity issues is also becoming more and more apparent.
Organizations also need to develop better approaches to the evaluation and control of AI systems. Forward-looking enterprises are adopting ‘evals’ — tests of AI output to determine reliability, accuracy and relevance — and guardrails, programmed policy layers that mitigate the inherent unpredictability of generative systems.
As adoption increases, improving the mechanisms through which AI systems are connected with enterprise applications grows more important. Proxy services are emerging to help developers link AI models with the applications they build.
AI agents are sometimes positioned as the next step in the evolution of AI, due to their capacity to mimic human reasoning. However, the technology remains relatively new, and finding applications for agents requires domain expertise, as well as the ability to precisely map and model complex processes and interactions. To build a sustainable and productive AI practice, it’s vital that the organization doesn’t resort to shortcuts, acquires the requisite skills and keeps innovation rooted in business realities.
The lessons from automation endeavors in the ‘80s could help to build the right level of human-AI agent handovers. We must focus on augmenting humans rather than trying to substitute their current tasks completely.
Signals
- The emergence of small language models, such as Microsoft’s phi-3, and AMD’s AMD 135. These make it possible to run AI models at the edge of networks on devices like mobile phones, and because they are relatively lightweight, focused and efficient, have a range of positive business, security and sustainability implications. LLMs also continue to evolve, with Anthropic’s Claude 3.5 Sonnet LLM, which has set industry benchmarks in terms of performance, recently upgraded to include computer use capabilities.
- Research showing that for many organizations, AI investments and adoption aren’t necessarily translating into deployment or business impact. While interest in (and spending on) AI solutions remains high, businesses are beginning to pay more attention to the cost of AI projects, and stepping up efforts to ensure they deliver value.
- The coming into force of the European Union’s AI Act, which sets an international benchmark by laying out obligations around data governance, documentation, human oversight and security for businesses adopting AI systems.
- Sustained, massive investment in data centers, with Google even turning to nuclear power to generate the vast amounts of power its AI offerings are likely to require. This indicates AI is a long-term bet that will continue to gain momentum in the business context, and in society as a whole.
- The growth of tools simplifying how engineers and others interface with AI models, such as LiteLLM and Langchain.
- Renewed focus on tackling LLM ‘hallucinations’ and fabrications, with novel techniques like ‘semantic entropy’ being applied to root out errors, and LLMs policing the output of other LLMs.
- Rising awareness of ‘shadow AI,’ or the use of unsanctioned AI tools in the enterprise context, which could pose significant problems for companies if sensitive information is leaked to LLMs by employees. In one recent survey a third of organizations admitted to finding it hard to monitor the illicit use of AI among their teams.
Trends to watch
Adopt
The expansion of interactions beyond traditional interfaces to include XR, voice, image and gesture recognition, among others, bring new challenges in accessibility. Ensuring inclusivity in these contexts requires innovative design and testing to accommodate diverse user needs.
The use of simulated independent agents, each working towards their own goals, to model a real world situation. Such simulations can help us understand complex phenomena such as the spread of diseases or protein folding.
Functionality built into applications which combines the functionality of publicly available generative AI models with specific knowledge from outside the model, such as product information. One of the most interesting manifestations of this trend are ‘agentic assistants’ in which AI agents are used to accomplish particular tasks in certain domains, like HR or CRM.
“Ready-to-go” AI solutions offered as a service on cloud platforms. They often don't require specialized AI or ML skills to be used.
AI is increasingly being deployed both defensively, to respond to threats more dynamically, and offensively, to probe for weaknesses in a system.
The use of AI to speed up or improve software development. Examples include code completion in IDEs, AI-created automated tests, AI that can detect bugs or even AI code generation tools.
The use of technology to make all the data required to satisfy compliance reports, checks and balances readily available. In many cases, the automation simplifies reporting by sifting through data; however, AI is now beginning to replace manual decision making.
When individuals or organizations share common goals, they will probably want to work together. To do so, they need a set of tools and resources they can use to unlock value effectively — a good example is a remote environment for development teams. This is what a collaboration ecosystem is: it allows people to solve problems together.
A data platform organized around business domains where data is treated as a product, with each data product owned by a team. To enable speed and drive standardization, infrastructure teams provide tools that allow data product teams to self-serve.
Bringing data storage and processing closer to the devices where it is stored, rather than relying on a central location that may be thousands of miles away. The benefits of edge computing include reduced latency for real-time systems and improved data privacy. It’s also possible to run AI/ML models at the edge too.
Decision-making frameworks that attempt to bring transparency and clarity into the way decisions are made, especially around the use of AI and potential bias in data.
Ensuring the quality, reliability, and safety of AI-generated outputs through evaluation frameworks — 'evals' — and guardrails. These include systematic tests to measure performance and tools to enforce ethical and operational standards, helping businesses deploy AI responsibly and effectively.
In contrast to traditional up-front, heavyweight enterprise architectural designs, evolutionary architecture accepts that we cannot predict the future and instead provides a mechanism for guided, incremental change to systems architecture.
A set of tools and approaches to understand the rationale used by an ML model to reach a conclusion. These tools generally apply to models that are otherwise opaque in their reasoning.
AI that creates text, image, audio and video from simple human language prompts.
Platforms designed specifically for machine learning, providing end-to-end capabilities such as data management, feature engineering, model training, model evaluation, model governance, explainability, AutoML, model versioning, promotion between environments, model serving, model deployment and model monitoring.
Establishing standardized methods for integrating generative AI into business systems using tools like LLM proxies and OpenAPI. LLM proxies act as intermediaries that simplify AI interactions, while OpenAPI defines clear, consistent interfaces for connecting AI models to applications, ensuring scalability and ease of use.
The practice of integrating LLMs into business operations, focusing on deployment, monitoring, security and governance. This includes tools and processes for fine-tuning, performance tracking, cost management, and ensuring responsible AI use.
A movement to bring DevOps practices to the field of machine learning. MLOps fosters a culture where people, regardless of title or background, work together to imagine, develop, deploy, operate, monitor and improve machine learning systems in a continuous way. Continuous Delivery for Machine Learning (CD4ML) is Thoughtworks' approach to implement MLOps end-to-end.
Strategies and techniques to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of machine learning model training. Examples include Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG), which combines data retrieval with generative AI for precise outputs; causal inference, which identifies cause-and-effect relationships to improve generalizability and reduce training data requirements; transfer learning, which leverages pre-trained models for faster adaptation; and automated hyperparameter tuning, which optimizes model performance with minimal manual effort. These approaches are crucial for reducing costs, minimizing energy consumption and accelerating deployment.
A technique where algorithms continuously learn based on the sequential arrival of data, and can explore a problem space in real time. Contrasts with traditional machine learning where model training uses only historical data and cannot respond to dynamic or previously-unseen situations.
A way of creating and supporting platforms with a focus on providing customer (user) value instead of treating platform building as a time-boxed project.
Privacy first is a significant shift in business, organization and product strategy, where privacy operates as a core business value and offering. This shift moves away from the prior movement where "users are the product", into a new realm, where building trust and transparency comes first.
Automobiles where the core functionalities, features and user experience are primarily governed by software, rather than traditional mechanical and electrical systems. This approach enables increased flexibility, customization and continuous enhancement through remote updates, significantly transforming the vehicle's capabilities and, in turn, the automotive industry's business models.
Specialized storage systems designed to efficiently handle and index high-dimensional data vectors, commonly used in machine learning and AI applications.
Analyze
Marketplaces such as AWS Marketplace, Google TensorFlow Hub and MS Azure Marketplace enable independent developers and companies to sell their models to a global market. They also allow consumers to quickly leverage those models to create value quickly.
Government regulation and guidance on the use of AI, intended to ensure responsible use and consequences of AI systems. This includes monitoring, compliance and good practice and is beginning to be extended to consumer interactions with AI.
Images, audio or video that have been manipulated by AI. Also known as synthetic media.
The use of technology to perform repeatable or predictable workflows. Automated workforce doesn’t mean completely replacing humans; in some cases human-machine "teaming" may produce better results than either working alone.
Smaller and cheaper than their industrial counterparts, robots with on-board AI are able to sense their environment, navigate, learn to complete tasks and even fix themselves and other things.
-
AI — and generative AI in particular — have been widely hyped and are therefore extremely visible not just in the industry but in wider society and culture. This means that attitudes and understandings of it — whether that's enthusiasm and excitement or distrust — are necessarily important to organizations that decide to use it. The pace of technological change, moreover, means that attitudes could also change quickly.
Making AI easier to use by lowering the barrier to entry with shared context and other data that those who aren't familiar with prompt engineering may struggle with.
An approach that downloads a machine learning model and then computes or trains a specific, modified model using local data on another device. The approach helps multiple organizations to collaborate on model creation without explicitly exchanging protected data.
AI model interactions that span different modes of communication. For example, a chatbot that understands and responds in both written and spoken language.
Understanding an individual patient’s genetic profile to identify potential issues before they happen and provide more effective treatments in response to existing conditions.
Artificial data that mimics 'real' data. It is created algorithmically, expanding the potential size of a data set without requiring further data collection. This has many applications, from drug research to testing, and also has the benefit of reducing the risks and challenges that come from acquiring new, 'real' data.
Anticipate
Most terms of service (TOS) or end-user license agreements (EULAs) are impenetrable legalese that make it difficult for people without a law background to understand. Understandable consent seeks to reverse this pattern, with easy-to-understand terms and clear descriptions of how customers' data will be used.
Adopt
AI-ready data is data that has been structured and organized in a way that makes it easy for it to be integrated with AI systems. It has a number of specific qualities: high-quality (auditable and verifiable), consistent across different platforms and robust, comprehensive metadata.
More granular access controls for data, such as policy-based (PBAC) or attribute-based (ABAC) that can apply more contextual elements when deciding who has access to data.
Analyze
AI systems are notoriously opaque. Their complexity can make it very difficult to determine the relationship between inputs and outputs. AI observability is the broad practice of monitoring and analyzing an AI systems behaviors and performance to increase understanding and confidence that it is working as intended.
An emerging set of techniques to certify the provenance of data and to govern its use across an organization.
A new capability of generative AI tools to execute and automate computer-based tasks through natural language. They enhance digital workflows by enabling intuitive, conversational interactions with operating systems and applications. Examples include Claude's "computer use" feature and Auto-GPT, among others.
Technologies enabling the direct interaction of devices and information sharing between them, usually in an autonomous fashion. This enables to decision making and action with little or no human intervention.
Systems that monitor metrics across complex distributed systems and take corrective action if a problem is detected. They are often used for security, but increasingly also for resilience and recovery in the face of an outage.
An alternative to large language models (LLMs) that are more lightweight and efficient. While they aren't as powerful compared to their larger siblings, because they require less memory and computational power they can be used in devices at the edge of a network.
Talk to data (T2D) is a technology that allows users to interact with and analyze data using natural language queries as opposed to, say, the kinds of analytics and business intelligence dashboards that have become commonplace over the last two decades. It makes it easier to uncover insights and has a lower barrier to entry, giving more employees the ability to explore and ask questions about data.
Anticipate
These are attacks on (or using) machine learning systems. Attackers may tamper with training data or identify specific inputs that a model classifies poorly to deliberately create undesired outcomes.
A collective term for systems and devices that can recognize, interpret, process, simulate and respond to human emotions.
Bringing today's AI capabilities into robotics is bringing new levels of 'intelligence'. It can help robots better respond to situations and external stimuli and ostensibly make decisions about what actions to take in relation to its environment.
Adopt
Analyze
A digital representation of a person. The use of artificial intelligence allows the avatar to mimic the person it represents, thus making it ostensibly more convincing and life-like.
Anticipate
The concept of artificial general intelligence (AGI) refers to an AI system that possesses a broad range of capabilities across a range of intellectual tasks — it’s often compared to human-level intelligence. Debates about the threshold for AGI remain, and research into ways of achieving it continues and will play a part in wider discussions about AI and humanity.
The business opportunities for AI
By getting ahead of the curve on this lens, organizations can:
- Enhance knowledge management and transfer by adopting GenAI to help employees sift through, summarize and analyze stores of enterprise data, whether structured or unstructured. A wide range of products are emerging to facilitate the retrieval and dissemination of important information in industries like property.
- Harness AI to accelerate processes like legacy modernization and coding. Thoughtworks is already successfully applying GenAI to assist teams with one of the most difficult aspects of modernization: understanding and unpacking the intricate web of connections that typically underpin legacy systems and codebases. AI assistants can also significantly boost the productivity of software development and other teams by taking over frequent, repetitive tasks.
- Explore AI agents to elevate automation, potentially transforming how employees perform tasks like scheduling and customer support, and raising the bar for engagement and personalization in customer interactions.
- Boost the speed at which LLMs are brought into production, and their effectiveness when deployed through emerging practices and tools like LLMOps, which accelerate model development; retrieval-augmented generation (RAG), which can enhance models’ reliability; and AI gateways or smart endpoints to connect AI systems to applications.
- Develop and communicate a joined-up AI strategy that empowers employees to experiment with AI in a structured way, while preventing the emergence of ‘shadow AI’ that could pose a threat to the organization’s intellectual property or reputation.
- Leverage small language models to bring AI innovations to edge devices, offering opportunities for everything from operational analytics to personalization — without compromising privacy, since data doesn’t have to be moved to the center of a network.
- Lead the way in terms of compliance and ethical AI practices. We urge our clients not just to follow but embrace regulations like the EU AI Act, as such legislation often reflects wider societal sentiment and concerns — and potential customers take notice of businesses that are responding.
What we've done
PEXA
Thoughtworks partnered with digital property technology company PEXA, AWS and Redactive to develop an innovative and versatile AI assistant that has boosted the productivity of PEXA’s employees by providing personalized answers to queries and augmenting tasks like information discovery.
Seamlessly integrated with PEXA’s internal systems, the solution also met robust requirements for data security and privacy by equipping the assistant with permissions awareness, ensuring employees are only able to access information cleared for sharing.
Actionable advice
Things to do (Adopt)
- Identify AI champions who can help guide and teach your organization about the potential use cases for emerging solutions — but understand that AI can and will be applied in different ways in almost every part of the enterprise, which means these champions need to keep an open mind. Having people with a clear idea of what ‘good’ looks like can reduce risks and ensure AI initiatives focus on meaningful business results.
- Implement a holistic and comprehensive AI strategy for your organization that includes guidelines on permitted tools and the contexts in which AI can be used, to minimize the risks of shadow AI.
- Adopt retrieval-augmented generation (RAG) when developing AI systems, to give reliability an uplift and position models to create more specific outputs. Integrating evals and observability can further enhance the resilience of systems over the long term.
- Embed AI throughout the software development lifecycle. Maximum results are achieved when the role of AI isn’t just limited to coding, but assists with processes like testing and documentation.
- Apply data mesh and data product thinking to ensure AI applications are built on the robust data foundation needed to ensure they deliver business or customer value. Disciplines like data curation, which creates, organizes and manages data sets so they’re transparent and easily accessible, also contribute to the success of AI.
- Use proxies to simplify the way teams interact and leverage AI models, paving the way for the enhancement of applications they develop with AI features and capabilities.
Things to consider (Analyze)
- Avoid what’s known as the ‘substitution myth’ — the idea that AI can simply directly replace a human. Instead, build and implement systems that augment roles to make teams more productive and engaged, while acknowledging the continued importance of human judgement and oversight.
- Be cognizant of varied expectations around AI. Research suggests people may approach AI differently depending on cultural background, with some wanting a high degree of control and others prioritizing a sense of connection. These differences, as well as variances in context or situation, need to be understood and acknowledged when planning and implementing AI.
- Pay close attention to costs, and try to identify the approaches most likely to meet your needs while generating return on investment. Running AI models can be expensive, especially if expenses like employee compensation are factored in. Keeping spending in check requires active financial monitoring (i.e. FinOps) and consideration of things like small language models.
- Monitor AI regulation and future policy developments, particularly how these intersect with privacy laws, which could have a massive impact on the data resources available for AI projects. Multiple US states, and countries from Canada to India and Japan, are planning to enhance or roll out legislation that will set guardrails around AI use and development.
Things to watch for (Anticipate)
- Questions around legal liability and accountability for the negative consequences of AI use. As issues such as AI misleading customers and the associated legal challenges emerge, authorities like the EU are moving to make organizations more culpable.
- The potential growth of AI companions, designed to provide emotional support, friendship or even intimacy. While these could help combat loneliness and isolation, they may also have troubling implications for human interaction, requiring businesses to think carefully about the introduction of AI with companion-like features.