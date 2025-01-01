Operationalizing AI for

business impact

The mainstreaming of AI — and generative AI in particular — is continuing apace. But as AI proliferates, it’s more evident that successfully operationalizing AI models and bringing them to production remains a challenge. From questionable output to unintended consequences, there are a host of real and projected scenarios that prevent organizations from leveraging AI to its full potential.

Enterprises continue to struggle with data quality, data accessibility and the challenges of data at scale, all of which remain foundational to robust, effective AI. As our data platform lens explores, careful data curation, and effective data engineering and architecture are essential. The importance of synthetic data, particularly in research contexts, as a tool to avoid privacy and data integrity issues is also becoming more and more apparent.

Organizations also need to develop better approaches to the evaluation and control of AI systems. Forward-looking enterprises are adopting ‘evals’ — tests of AI output to determine reliability, accuracy and relevance — and guardrails, programmed policy layers that mitigate the inherent unpredictability of generative systems.