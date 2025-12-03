Service-as-software: A new economic model for the age of AI agents

The emergence of AI agents has the potential to do far more than just change software workflows; it can fundamentally redefine the economic value of software. This shift could be characterized as a move from software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to service-as-software (SaS).

That change in terminology might be subtle but it is, in fact, significant. Traditional SaaS is about tools: software that enables humans to solve problems. Service-as-Software (SaS), meanwhile, sells outcomes. It’s a new class of tool that doesn´t just enable work but instead automates the reasoning process itself.

Here are some examples of SaS in action:

Marketing agents that draft campaigns end-to-end.

Financial agents that model forecasts and simulate outcomes.

Operations agents that triage requests across systems.

Companies will no longer pay for an agent based on seats or features. Instead they’ll pay based on its demonstrated alignment and impact.

The competitive frontier isn't just using these agents, it's in our ability to integrate them. There’s a critical distinction between an organization that allows employees to use public, standalone AI tools (simple adoption) and one that embeds an autonomous agent into its core business processes — like a supply chain or financial close. The latter group are the true early adopters. They will compete on capability velocity.

The human–machine cognitive shift

This new economic model is not just a strategic choice; it's a direct response to a practical change in what software can do. The primary driver is the shift from software that could only execute human instructions to software that can automate human reasoning.

Software has always changed the way we think and act. From early mainframes to cloud-based systems, the interaction model was largely the same: humans reasoned, software executed. Each shift — from client-based computing to client–server networks, to web and cloud services — moved complexity around, but the cognitive contract remained the same. Humans had to instruct the machine.

Today, that contract is evolving. Interactions with software are no longer limited to issuing commands and waiting for deterministic responses. Systems increasingly interpret context, integrate feedback and propose actions. In other words, the cognitive burden is shifting: we are moving from controlling software to collaborating with it.

We can already see some of this happening. People turn to AI assistants for advice, reflection and support, even when these systems can’t comprehend context. The demand is human, not computational. Users today are actively seeking dialogue, guidance and co-creation.

From scripts to agentic systems

This cognitive shift from controlling to collaborating is made possible by a new class of software: agentic systems — software that acts on goals rather than just instructions. These systems:

Operate beyond fixed workflows, selecting actions dynamically based on goals, constraints and context.

Retain memory and refine understanding across interactions.

Coordinate autonomously across tools, APIs and data sources.

Think of the difference between a GPS that waits for coordinates and a co-pilot that anticipates conditions and adjusts your route. Agentic systems don’t execute simple commands; they execute goal-directed reasoning under uncertainty.

Technically, they rely on:

Reasoning engines that decide what to do next.

Memory and context systems that track prior interactions.

Tool orchestration layers that act autonomously across systems.

These capabilities introduce something previous software lacked: continuous feedback loops that allow systems to adjust behavior through interaction.