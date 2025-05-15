The Model Context Protocol: Getting beneath the hype

What is the Model Context Protocol and how does it work?

Released in November 2024 by Anthropic, the Model Context Protocol is an open standard that defines and stabilizes the way developers build interactions between AI models — such as Claude Sonnet, DeepSeek and GPT-4.

One metaphor that seems to have stuck, used by Anthropic in its documentation, is that MCP is “the USB-C for AI”. While the metaphor is problematic, it nevertheless provides the world with a broad vision of the role MCP can play in AI development.

The protocol follows a client-server architecture, using JSON-RPC 2.0 messages to establish communication between AI systems and data sources. It was originally developed by Anthropic as an internal tool that would enhance Anthropic’s AI model Claude’s ability to interact with external systems. However, the organization opened up the tool to encourage wider adoption and to standardize the way AI-to-tool communication.

Prior to MCP, developers would typically have to create custom connectors for each individual data source. That meant fragmented and redundant integrations were unfortunately not uncommon, making AI products and models more difficult and time-consuming to build.