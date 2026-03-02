Preparing your team for the agentic software development life cycle

To fully harness the potential of this agentic operating model, we must comprehensively reshape team structures, learn new skills and promote culture change, alongside the new technology.

The following sections will dip a little deeper into this transformation.

The talent transformation: Crisis and opportunity

The shift to an agentic SDLC represents a significant transformation for engineering talent. With AI largely taking over coding tasks, the developer job profile must evolve, requiring a substantial upskilling of current staff.

In the journey, the roles within the engineering team evolve:

Experienced engineers will move into roles focused on architecture, orchestration and governance.

New roles will emerge to develop and maintain the agentic platform, such as knowledge architects, agentic architects or agent reliability engineers.

In general, the focus of team capabilities is shifting from coding to code review, prioritization and auditing. It demands a better understanding of the business context to correctly feed the knowledge network and evaluate agent output.

Product owners, business analysts and UX designers will continue to be essential due to their strong insights and empathy with users and the broader business context. We will also see a consolidation of specialized roles, such as front-end developer or database engineer, into more generalized, full-stack engineering positions.

This change also necessitates a complete rethinking of the growth trajectory for junior developers, as the tasks traditionally used for their development will now be handled by AI. This means new methods for talent development will need to be established. For junior staff to gain necessary experience, pairing is mandatory and mob programming becomes a feasible upskilling avenue. Agents can also facilitate on-the-job training by operating in a learner or pairing mode with junior colleagues.

Mid-level engineers have dual career paths: progressing toward a governance or architect role or specializing as expert agent developers. It’s crucial to have individuals or strategic partners who take ownership of the agents and the underlying architecture, since it becomes a major asset of the development organisation.

Capabilities are shifted from direct value delivery to developing the agentic platform and from writing code to managing and overseeing agents. This requires a talent strategy to guide these capabilities shifts and supports people with upskilling.

Team Topologies: Fully aligned toward value

The change towards the agentic SDLC will lead to smaller development teams with reduced developer capacity, as AI agents take on more coding tasks. Beyond generating code faster, they ease the exploration of unknown code and automate elements of the solution design. Therefore, these smaller teams will deliver value more quickly and can handle a broader cognitive load, allowing them to extend their focus. This enables teams to work more end-to-end, and helps them on their journey towards stream-aligned teams, consistent with the principles of Team Topologies, e.g. teams can be decoupled via agentic self-service interfaces helping them to work more autonomously.

Consequently, the structure of delivery organizations will change. While platform or component teams will still be necessary to grow and maintain reusable assets, these teams will be more decoupled from the stream-aligned teams. They will establish knowledge and code assets and set up agents to serve as interfaces for other teams, allowing them to operate with greater autonomy and more product-orientation (platform as a product thinking). Stream-aligned teams will therefore work more autonomously, resolving dependencies with the self-service capabilities of agents. This reduces the time they wait for answers and allows them to stay in flow.

The decoupling of teams is supported by the scalability of agents and the knowledge network that acts as a backbone for the organization. While this will decrease cycle time by ease of integration and the shift toward composability, it bears the risks of cultural fragmentation. Holding up the whole-product-focus and investing in overall strategic alignment across teams become a more crucial task.

To facilitate rapid decision-making demanded by fast-pace agents and the resolution of complex issues, teams will be co-located, sit together and provide necessary clarification for the AI quickly. This leads to mob programming with small teams sitting together working with the agentic platform. This could mean we see an increase in calls to return to offices.

Governance: Preventing chaos

Governance is an important strategic element in the transformation. AI agents introduce complexity to operational structures, necessitating enhanced governance and steering to prevent organizational chaos, especially given the speed of AI development and the volume of generated code. In more predictable areas, the role of humans is evolving from "human-in-the-loop" to "human-on-the-loop" to meet these new challenges. Humans will look after the agentic workflow performance and reliability rather than reviewing every single change.