How to build a platform for business value

As you can see the majority thought of the foundational platform. However, if I had asked the same question to a business audience, they likely would have chosen the platform business model. And If you don’t address this difference early in the process of building a platform, expectations about what you’re building are almost certain to be poles apart.

Back in 2017, Thoughtworker Peter Gillard Moss identified three basic types of platforms from a technology perspective. The fact that this article is four-years old and still highly relevant at the time of this writing demonstrates the struggle many organizations have in understanding the types of platforms. As Peter correctly points out, there’s a wide variety of thinking about what a platform is from a technologically standpoint. You can reference that article for more details but the high-level description is as follows:

Foundational technology platform:

Put simply, this is a system that we deploy applications to. In this way of thinking, we could say that an operating system is a platform. Whether it's Windows, Linux, or Mac an operating system provides access to things like the file system, the ability to calculate time, the ability to drive our user interface and such like.

If you think about a public cloud platform, it is doing the same thing. For example AWS has S3 for file storage and several database options and several scheduling options. Google Cloud and Azure offer the same things but with their own unique feature sets.

Digital business platform:

A digital business platform builds on the foundational platform by adding APIs that enable external participation. So, for example, if you’re a bank you might have an API for calculating interest. Teams developing applications can use your API instead of doing their own calculations.

Offering/service platform:

At the top end of the scale we have the platform business model. The purpose of this type of platform is to connect producers with consumers. For example if you look at Airbnb, they don’t own any buildings. They connect owners with people who want to rent space. This business model has almost uncapped potential, as the go-between does not have to worry about supply chain or physical liabilities.