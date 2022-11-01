Multilateral fora such as UN conferences and COP events provide the space and infrastructure for deciding the direction and impact of the international community; making decisions that affect all of humanity. It is not sufficient for women and youth merely to be in attendance, or even to speak in the conference chamber, they must also have genuine influence in outcomes.

Historically women and underrepresented groups have had limited air time at multilateral events, often only as victims providing stories of lived experience, or on very siloed issues. They have not been historically involved in developing solutions that directly affect them or the larger global community.

The genesis of the Gender-app

Caitlin Kraft-Buchman, Founder and CEO of W@TT, approached Thoughtworks with a specific challenge: to measure and report on who gets to speak and who gets heard at world-shaping events.

The opportunity to work at the intersection of empowering underrepresented groups in world forums and using AI and ML to draw out a truer picture of diversity and inclusion was thrilling.