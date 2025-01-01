Managed Services at Thoughtworks: Together, let's be extraordinary
At Thoughtworks, we call our Managed Services service line Digital Application Management and Operations, or as we like to say, DAMO™. We go beyond just traditional support. Instead of just resolving tickets, we focus on continuously improving services for our clients, ensuring long-term impact rather than short-term fixes. This approach demands deep expertise, adaptability, and a broader perspective on how technology drives business success.
Our difference lies in global collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering a culture where challenges are shared and innovation thrives. While many companies prioritize immediate resolutions, often leading to fragmented systems over time, we take a more strategic approach — enhancing platforms and applications with a long-term vision, preventing technical debt, and ensuring sustainable progress.
You won't just have the opportunity to grow at Thoughtworks, you'll have every opportunity to thrive here.
Hear from our Europe DAMO Leader on why you should bring your Managed Services skills to Thoughtworks.
How you can be extraordinary with us
You’ll go beyond traditional support by automating cloud operations, tackling complex incidents, and collaborating with teams to drive continuous improvement.
You’ll lead with impact by managing critical services and shaping processes that enhance collaboration, efficiency, and innovation in managed services.
You’ll work at the intersection of innovation and reliability, focusing on refactoring and implementing new functionalities to enhance production systems.
You’ll do more than keep systems running. You’ll explore DevOps practices, automate processes, and develop technical expertise in a dynamic, learning-driven environment.
This is your chance to be part of a dynamic area that bridges cutting-edge technology with seamless operational excellence, driving real impact for clients globally. At Thoughtworks, you'll collaborate on projects that redefine how businesses operate, ensuring resilience, scalability, and transformation. Are you ready to be extraordinary with us?
How we will get to know you
How to prepare for your interview process
To help you showcase your full potential in our recruitment process, Alexandra Cercel, Lead Recruiter for Europe at Thoughtworks, and Andrei Para, Lead Project Manager, shared insights on what we look for in candidates, how to stand out in the selection process, and what it means to be part of our managed services community.
How we support your journey
Dynamic work environment
DAMO projects are flexible and centered on service delivery. You’ll have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully, with your impact evaluated by outcomes, not just hours worked.
Growth and development
We’re committed to your continuous learning. From certifications and exclusive development benefits to language classes, we support your personal and professional growth in a global environment.
Performance reviews
Your journey is shaped by regular feedback, with performance reviews focused on your technical growth, collaboration, and problem-solving skills. This feedback culture ensures you’re always refining and advancing your career.
It’s a journey we’re on together
To give you more insight into what makes a managed services career at Thoughtworks so unique, Adrian Locusteanu, Regional Lead of DAMO Managed Services, and Razvan Mocanu, Delivery Principal, share their perspectives of a journey where your impact goes far beyond handling tickets.
Meet our Thoughtworkers
Alexandru Grigorut
Senior Systems Engineer, Romania
"At Thoughtworks, I thrive at the intersection of cutting-edge technology and collaboration. Exploring areas like AIOps and modern infrastructure excites me, while the culture of experimentation and learning has elevated my technical and strategic skills. The emphasis on innovation, transparency, and teamwork sets us apart, making every challenge an opportunity to grow and drive meaningful impact."
Cosmin Filimon
Developer Consultant, Romania
"Thoughtworks offers an exceptional platform to work on groundbreaking projects that push the limits of technology. I’ve honed skills in cloud infrastructure, automation, and operational best practices while thriving in a culture that values creativity and collaboration. The freedom to innovate, explore new approaches, and learn from passionate colleagues makes every day an opportunity for growth and impact."
Ina Adajeniuc
Senior Developer, Romania
"Being part of Thoughtworks has offered me the challenge of diverse tasks and projects, where every day brings a chance to learn and grow. I’ve sharpened my technical skills in containers, distributed systems, and databases, while also enhancing my ability to mentor and support others. The collaborative environment, including pair programming and engagement in the hiring process, makes each experience fulfilling and keeps me connected to the latest technology trends."