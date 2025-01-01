At Thoughtworks, we call our Managed Services service line Digital Application Management and Operations, or as we like to say, DAMO™. We go beyond just traditional support. Instead of just resolving tickets, we focus on continuously improving services for our clients, ensuring long-term impact rather than short-term fixes. This approach demands deep expertise, adaptability, and a broader perspective on how technology drives business success.

Our difference lies in global collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering a culture where challenges are shared and innovation thrives. While many companies prioritize immediate resolutions, often leading to fragmented systems over time, we take a more strategic approach — enhancing platforms and applications with a long-term vision, preventing technical debt, and ensuring sustainable progress.