Managed Services at Thoughtworks: Together, let's be extraordinary
At Thoughtworks, we call our Managed Services service line Digital Application Management and Operations, or as we like to say, DAMO™. We go beyond just traditional support. Instead of just resolving tickets, we focus on continuously improving services for our clients, ensuring long-term impact rather than short-term fixes. This approach demands deep expertise, adaptability, and a broader perspective on how technology drives business success.
Our difference lies in global collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering a culture where challenges are shared and innovation thrives. While many companies prioritize immediate resolutions, often leading to fragmented systems over time, we take a more strategic approach — enhancing platforms and applications with a long-term vision, preventing technical debt, and ensuring sustainable progress.
At Thoughtworks, we call our Managed Services service line Digital Application Management and Operations, or as we like to say, DAMO™. We go beyond just traditional support. Instead of just resolving tickets, we focus on continuously improving services for our clients, ensuring long-term impact rather than short-term fixes. This approach demands deep expertise, adaptability, and a broader perspective on how technology drives business success.
Our difference lies in global collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering a culture where challenges are shared and innovation thrives. While many companies prioritize immediate resolutions, often leading to fragmented systems over time, we take a more strategic approach — enhancing platforms and applications with a long-term vision, preventing technical debt, and ensuring sustainable progress.
How you can be extraordinary with us
You’ll go beyond traditional support by automating cloud operations, tackling complex incidents, and collaborating with teams to drive continuous improvement.
You’ll lead with impact by managing critical services and shaping processes that enhance collaboration, efficiency, and innovation in managed services.
You’ll work at the intersection of innovation and reliability, focusing on refactoring and implementing new functionalities to enhance production systems.
You’ll do more than keep systems running. You’ll explore DevOps practices, automate processes, and develop technical expertise in a dynamic, learning-driven environment.
This is your chance to be part of a dynamic area that bridges cutting-edge technology with seamless operational excellence, driving real impact for clients globally. At Thoughtworks, you'll collaborate on projects that redefine how businesses operate, ensuring resilience, scalability, and transformation. Are you ready to be extraordinary with us?
How we will get to know you
How to prepare for your interview process
To help you showcase your full potential in our recruitment process, Heytor Terra, Recruiter for the Americas at Thoughtworks, and Diego Vital, Service Delivery Manager, shared insights on what we look for in candidates, how to stand out in the selection process, and what it means to be part of our managed services community.
How we support your journey
Dynamic work environment
DAMO projects are flexible and centered on service delivery. You’ll have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully, with your impact evaluated by outcomes, not just hours worked.
Growth and development
We’re committed to your continuous learning. From certifications and exclusive development benefits to language classes, we support your personal and professional growth in a global environment.
Performance reviews
Your journey is shaped by regular feedback, with performance reviews focused on your technical growth, collaboration, and problem-solving skills. This feedback culture ensures you’re always refining and advancing your career.
It’s a journey we’re on together
To give you more insight into what makes a managed services career at Thoughtworks so unique, Marie Neves, Regional Lead of DAMO Managed Services, and Marcelo Clemente, Delivery Principal, share their perspectives of a journey where your impact goes far beyond handling tickets.
Meet our Thoughtworkers
Hellen Silva
Quality Analyst Consultant, BR
"Working in managed services at Thoughtworks has been a dynamic and rewarding experience. It has challenged me to develop critical skills like incident management, proactive problem-solving, and stakeholder communication, all while fostering continuous learning. The collaborative and transparent culture at Thoughtworks makes it unique, enabling teamwork across disciplines to deliver innovative and lasting solutions. By handling diverse scenarios daily, I’ve enhanced my expertise in areas like observability, quality improvement, and client engagement, empowering me to grow both professionally and personally."
Kender Poncho
Senior Service Delivery Manager, ECU
"Having been part of the first DAMO team in Ecuador, I take pride in helping establish a service optimized for success. My role has allowed me to grow significantly by gaining expertise in managed services, a fast-evolving field, while sharpening critical skills like team management, stakeholder collaboration, and risk mitigation. The unique culture at Thoughtworks, focused on innovation and leveraging the latest technologies like AI in operations, ensures I’m continually developing professionally while advising clients on impactful, forward-thinking strategies."
Pilar Moreno
AI Product Designer Consultant, US
"At Thoughtworks, I’ve had the unique opportunity to be on the front line of innovation and transformation in managed services, particularly through AI-driven advancements. From solving complex technical challenges in AIOps (AI Operations) for infrastructure and applications to balancing customer experience with business needs, every day brings new opportunities to grow. What sets us apart is our commitment to delivering modernization in ways that create both immediate and long-term impact for our clients, all while being surrounded by passionate teams who inspire me to push the boundaries of my skills."