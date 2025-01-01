Managed Services at Thoughtworks: Together, let's be extraordinary
At Thoughtworks, we call our Managed Services service line Digital Application Management and Operations, or as we like to say, DAMO™. We go beyond just traditional support. Instead of just resolving tickets, we focus on continuously improving services for our clients, ensuring long-term impact rather than short-term fixes. This approach demands deep expertise, adaptability, and a broader perspective on how technology drives business success.
Our difference lies in global collaboration and knowledge exchange, fostering a culture where challenges are shared and innovation thrives. While many companies prioritize immediate resolutions, often leading to fragmented systems over time, we take a more strategic approach — enhancing platforms and applications with a long-term vision, preventing technical debt, and ensuring sustainable progress.
How you can be extraordinary with us
You’ll work at the intersection of innovation and reliability, focusing on refactoring and implementing new functionalities to enhance production systems.
You’ll go beyond traditional support by automating cloud operations, tackling complex incidents, and collaborating with teams to drive continuous improvement.
You’ll lead with impact by managing critical services and shaping processes that enhance collaboration, efficiency, and innovation in managed services.
You’ll do more than keep systems running. You’ll explore DevOps practices, automate processes, and develop technical expertise in a dynamic, learning-driven environment.
This is your chance to be part of a dynamic area that bridges cutting-edge technology with seamless operational excellence, driving real impact for clients globally. At Thoughtworks, you'll collaborate on projects that redefine how businesses operate, ensuring resilience, scalability, and transformation. Are you ready to be extraordinary with us?
How we will get to know you
How to prepare for your interview process
To help you showcase your full potential in our recruitment process, Saranyadevi Subramani, Senior Associate Recruiter at Thoughtworks, and Dhivya Dhamotharaswamy, Lead Consultant Developer, shared insights on what we look for in candidates, how to stand out in the selection process, and what it means to be part of our managed services community.
How we support your journey
Dynamic work environment
DAMO projects are flexible and centered on service delivery. You’ll have the opportunity to contribute meaningfully, with your impact evaluated by outcomes, not just hours worked.
Growth and development
We’re committed to your continuous learning. From certifications and exclusive development benefits to language classes, we support your personal and professional growth in a global environment.
Performance reviews
Your journey is shaped by regular feedback, with performance reviews focused on your technical growth, collaboration, and problem-solving skills. This feedback culture ensures you’re always refining and advancing your career.
It’s a journey we’re on together
To give you more insight into what makes a managed services career at Thoughtworks so unique, Nivetha Padmanaban, Regional Lead of DAMO™ Managed Services and Ramesh Chandrasekar, Service Reliability Engineer, share their perspectives of a journey where your impact goes far beyond handling tickets.
Meet our Thoughtworkers
Atif Taqi
Service Reliability Engineer, Hyderabad
"Working in managed services at Thoughtworks has been an incredible experience where innovation meets impact. I get to combine cutting-edge automation, cloud infrastructure expertise, and proactive incident management to ensure system reliability for our clients. The collaborative culture here pushes me to grow every day, whether it’s through knowledge-sharing with talented teammates or solving unique client challenges. Beyond the technical growth, it’s rewarding to see how our efforts directly enhance platform stability and streamline deployments."
Bhumika Sriram
System Support Engineer, Bangalore
"Every day at Thoughtworks is an opportunity to solve complex challenges, from debugging critical issues to enhancing systems that improve functionality and user experience. Tackling these tasks has honed my critical thinking and adaptability, while the collaborative and innovative culture at Thoughtworks has empowered me to experiment, grow, and make meaningful contributions. It’s incredibly satisfying to see our work driving continuous improvement, ensuring scalable, reliable solutions that truly make an impact for both clients and users."
Guru V K
Infrastructure Support Engineer, Chennai
"The chance to collaborate with brilliant teams in a dynamic, forward-thinking environment has been incredibly rewarding. This culture of continuous learning and innovation has sharpened my skills in automation, cloud optimization, and proactive problem-solving. At Thoughtworks, every contribution counts, and the work we do not only strengthens system reliability but also sparks meaningful change for our clients and their goals."