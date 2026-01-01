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AWS re:Invent 2026 | Nov 30 - Dec 4

You don’t win tomorrow’s race with yesterday’s engine.

re:Invent Back

The race to AI value is accelerating. Your technology needs to do the same.  

 

Seventy percent of Fortune 500 legacy software is more than 20 years old, while the same share of enterprise workloads still run on premises. That’s a lot of AI ambition riding on yesterday’s engine.

 

At re:Invent, Thoughtworks and AWS are bringing two ways to move forward: modernize what holds you back, then build what puts you ahead by turning agentic ideas into working products. 

 

Pull up to booth #1940. Meet the engineers. Beat the game. Leave with a plan.

Lose the legacy. Gain the advantage.

 

Two new plays from Thoughtworks and AWS. Your move.

Play 1: Modernize what holds you back with AI/works™ and AWS Transform

Legacy mainframe, .NET and complex bespoke applications add friction and technical debt to everything you build next.

 

Thoughtworks AI/works™ and AWS Transform operate in tandem to analyze, refactor and modernize your application estate, incrementally and without putting progress on hold.

 

For: CIOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology leaders driving modernization, cloud transformation 

Get started with the workshop

Play 2: Build what puts you ahead with AWS Agentic Catalyst and 3/3/3

Agentic ideas shouldn’t need a year to prove their value. 

 

Through the AWS Agentic Catalyst Program (ACP), Thoughtworks deploys a cross-functional pod of a product strategist, designer, and forward-deployed engineers with our 3/3/3 method. We take you from idea to a working agentic prototype and costed business case in days, then into production as a minimum lovable product.

 

For: Leaders and builders across product, innovation, AI and engineering.

Get started with the Agentic Catalyst Program

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