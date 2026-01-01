The race to AI value is accelerating. Your technology needs to do the same.
Seventy percent of Fortune 500 legacy software is more than 20 years old, while the same share of enterprise workloads still run on premises. That’s a lot of AI ambition riding on yesterday’s engine.
At re:Invent, Thoughtworks and AWS are bringing two ways to move forward: modernize what holds you back, then build what puts you ahead by turning agentic ideas into working products.
Pull up to booth #1940. Meet the engineers. Beat the game. Leave with a plan.
Lose the legacy. Gain the advantage.
Two new plays from Thoughtworks and AWS. Your move.
Play 1: Modernize what holds you back with AI/works™ and AWS Transform
Legacy mainframe, .NET and complex bespoke applications add friction and technical debt to everything you build next.
Thoughtworks AI/works™ and AWS Transform operate in tandem to analyze, refactor and modernize your application estate, incrementally and without putting progress on hold.
For: CIOs, CTOs, CDOs and technology leaders driving modernization, cloud transformation
Play 2: Build what puts you ahead with AWS Agentic Catalyst and 3/3/3
Agentic ideas shouldn’t need a year to prove their value.
Through the AWS Agentic Catalyst Program (ACP), Thoughtworks deploys a cross-functional pod of a product strategist, designer, and forward-deployed engineers with our 3/3/3 method. We take you from idea to a working agentic prototype and costed business case in days, then into production as a minimum lovable product.
For: Leaders and builders across product, innovation, AI and engineering.
Our clients
Recommended reading
Our work with AWS goes beyond delivery. Explore the ideas, frameworks and research shaping what AI-powered enterprises can do next.
-
White paperThe agentic enterprise in 2026, featuring AWS: building an ecosystem of continuous evolution and reliable impact
-
BlogAI that works: How Thoughtworks combines AI/works™ with AWS Transform to modernize legacy systems for the AI era
-
ReportWIRED: The Agentic AI advantage. Fact, fiction and the future featuring AWS, 2025
-
ArticleModernizing fraud prevention in financial services with AWS and NVIDIA, 2025
-
EventAWS re:Invent 2025 recap
AWS brings the cloud. We make it rain.
We’re an AWS Premier Services Partner and multi-year Strategic Collaboration Agreement partner, named 2025 AWS Global Partner of the Year for Data and Analytics for turning fragmented data into the governed foundation AI needs to act.
|2025
|AWS Data and Analytics Global Partner of the Year
|600+
|AWS-certified Thoughtworks engineers worldwide
|500+
|enterprises modernized with Thoughtworks and AWS
|100+
|clients who have accessed AWS funding with Thoughtworks support