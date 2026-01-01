The race to AI value is accelerating. Your technology needs to do the same.

Seventy percent of Fortune 500 legacy software is more than 20 years old, while the same share of enterprise workloads still run on premises. That’s a lot of AI ambition riding on yesterday’s engine.

At re:Invent, Thoughtworks and AWS are bringing two ways to move forward: modernize what holds you back, then build what puts you ahead by turning agentic ideas into working products.

Pull up to booth #1940. Meet the engineers. Beat the game. Leave with a plan.