We're proud to be a Gold Partner at DevTalks 2025
Join us on June 4-5 at Romexpo, B1 Pavilion.
DevTalks is the largest expo conference for software developers and IT professionals in Romania, where every year, key leaders and tech enthusiasts talk about the latest and most exciting aspects of the industry.
For two days, the DevTalks Conference provides an excellent platform to keep you up to date with the latest industry trends and bring technical communities together.
Here, the most important IT leaders share their knowledge and contribute to the future of the tech industry.
We can't wait to have some great conversations at our booth. Come meet with Thoughtworks team, take the challenges we have prepared for you and win some nice prizes.
Thoughtworks' session - Main Stage
16:50 to 17:20
Ammara Gafoor, Head of Healthcare and Lifescience Domain Solutions, Thoughtworks Europe
In today's AI-driven landscape, launching a product has never been easier — or riskier. With tools that can spin up prototypes overnight, it's tempting to ride the wave of "vibe coding," where intuition replaces strategy. However, speed without direction often leads to solutions in search of problems. And in a market flooded with new ideas, it’s never been easier to make a mistake that could harm your reputation or erode customer trust.
This talk explores how to do rapid development with AI. Through two real-world case studies — one using AI to repurpose drugs for rare diseases and another matching oncology patients to clinical trials — we’ll demonstrate how this approach turns velocity into impact. We'll revisit the timeless trio of:
Product Thinking: Defining the "why" before the "what."
Personas: Understanding who you're building for, not just what you're building.
Prototyping: Testing ideas quickly, but thoughtfully.
Whether you're a developer eager to deploy or a product manager steering the ship, this talk offers a roadmap to harness AI's potential without losing sight of purpose.
Thoughtworks' speaker
Ammara is a principal technology consultant, specializing at the intersection of healthcare/pharma and data. She is an expert in Data Products, Data Mesh, Data Governance and Data value realisation.
In her last role she co-created and implemented a Data Mesh strategy that spanned over 21 business domains, consistently aiming for and achieving shorter lead times to business outcomes by 10-30%.
She distinguishes herself by addressing the underlying 'why' of issues before shaping the 'how' of solutions. Ammara currently leads the Healthcare and Life Sciences domain for Thoughtworks Europe.