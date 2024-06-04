We're proud to be a Gold Partner at DevTalks 2025



Join us on June 4-5 at Romexpo, B1 Pavilion.





DevTalks is the largest expo conference for software developers and IT professionals in Romania, where every year, key leaders and tech enthusiasts talk about the latest and most exciting aspects of the industry.



For two days, the DevTalks Conference provides an excellent platform to keep you up to date with the latest industry trends and bring technical communities together.

Here, the most important IT leaders share their knowledge and contribute to the future of the tech industry.

We can't wait to have some great conversations at our booth. Come meet with Thoughtworks team, take the challenges we have prepared for you and win some nice prizes.