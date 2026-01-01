Technology Leaders Forum:
The blueprint for an AI-driven enterprise
The Standard, High Line | New York City | September 24 - 25, 2026
Join Thoughtworks and AWS for our inaugural Technology Leaders Forum, a gathering for CIOs, CTOs and senior technology leaders to step away from the daily rush, compare notes and explore what it takes to make enterprise AI work in practice.
AI is moving into the enterprise. Is your organization built to scale it?
AI is no longer at the edge. It’s moving into software delivery, customer experiences, operations and the very heart of decision-making.
This creates a new leadership challenge: The organization must be able to scale AI safely, economically — and with a clear view of where it is delivering real value.
The opportunity is significant: faster learning, more adaptive systems, and new ways to serve customers. But scale exposes constraints that pilots can often avoid. Legacy systems become harder to ignore. Data quality matters more. Governance has to move closer to execution. Token and inference costs start to look less like technology spend and more like a new operating reality.
This isn’t a sales event or a mega conference. It’s a curated forum with candid sessions for those facing the big practical questions about AI, architecture, governance, cost and execution.
Keynote speakers
Allie K. Miller
#1 Most Followed Voice in AI Business | Former Amazon, IBM | Fortune 500 AI and Startup Advisor
Allie K. Miller has been named one of the 100 most influential people in AI by Time and advises companies like Novartis, Samsung, Salesforce, Google, OpenAI, and Anthropic. With nearly 2 million followers, she is also the most followed voice on AI business.
Previously, Allie built a multi-billion dollar business at Amazon as the Global Head of Machine Learning for Startups and Venture Capital at AWS, launched the first multimodal AI team at IBM, shaped national AI strategies, and taught AI as an instructor on MasterClass.
Allie’s groundbreaking insights on AI have been featured in Forbes, Fortune, Wall Street Journal, Washington Post, and more.
Shayan Mohanty
Chief Data and AI Officer, Thoughtworks
As Chief Data and AI Officer at Thoughtworks, Shayan Mohanty spearheads the global strategy for delivering production-ready AI at scale. A veteran of the AI space, he was previously the co-founder and CEO of Watchful (acquired by Thoughtworks) and led the critical stream processing infrastructure for ad metrics at Facebook.
With a career spanning from research at Los Alamos National Laboratory, to the front lines of AI startups, Shayan specializes in moving beyond the proof of concept to build AI systems that are interpretable, controllable, and impactful.
You'll leave with:
Operational realities
A clear picture of what strains when AI moves from pilot to production, and where leaders are choosing to adapt first.
Peer insights
Honest examples of what changed once AI became real, including unexpected successes and unforeseen bottlenecks.
Strategic governance and delivery
A grounded look at AI agent oversight, the critical role of human judgment and the urgent engineering decisions shaping modern software delivery.
Agenda
6:00 - 8:00 pm
8:30 am
9:00 am
In this keynote, Allie K. Miller breaks down what it takes to become an AI-first business. Drawing on her work advising the world's leading companies, she shows how AI is transforming three core areas of every organization: people, process and product, with concrete, real-world examples.
You’ll get a deep understanding of the shifts defining the next era, from assistants to autonomous agents, and how to stay ahead of the competition.
10:00 am
11:00 am
Thoughtworks Chief Data & AI Officer, Shayan Mohanty, will explore the boundaries leaders need to design into enterprise AI systems: what agents can do, what they can see, whose authority they act under, what happens when they are wrong — and what they consume.
12 :00 - 1:00 pm
1:00 - 4:30 pm
The most valuable conversations are often the ones you don't plan in advance. During the unconference afternoon, attendees will shape the breakout agenda together and dive into the topics that matter most to them.
4:30 - 6:30 pm
Our venue
The Standard, High Line
848 Washington Street
New York, NY, 10014
Located in the Meatpacking District, The Standard sits above the High Line, a former elevated railway that has been transformed into one of New York City's most iconic public parks. With sweeping views of Manhattan and the Hudson River, and surrounded by galleries, restaurants, and creative businesses, it provides a distinctly New York setting for the forum.