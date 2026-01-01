AI is moving into the enterprise. Is your organization built to scale it?

AI is no longer at the edge. It’s moving into software delivery, customer experiences, operations and the very heart of decision-making.

This creates a new leadership challenge: The organization must be able to scale AI safely, economically — and with a clear view of where it is delivering real value.

The opportunity is significant: faster learning, more adaptive systems, and new ways to serve customers. But scale exposes constraints that pilots can often avoid. Legacy systems become harder to ignore. Data quality matters more. Governance has to move closer to execution. Token and inference costs start to look less like technology spend and more like a new operating reality.

This isn’t a sales event or a mega conference. It’s a curated forum with candid sessions for those facing the big practical questions about AI, architecture, governance, cost and execution.