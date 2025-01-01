What we’ve seen

Signals include:

A rapidly expanding enterprise AI market. Gartner predicts the market for AI software will approach US$135 billion by 2025, with growth more than doubling to 31% — a considerably faster pace than the software market as a whole.

Consumer products incorporating AI as a matter of course and without much fanfare. AI-powered features that might have generated significant excitement just a few years ago are now standard issue in devices like Apple’s iPhone, which uses AI to detect, sort and enhance images — often without users appreciating the clever underlying technology.

More organizations appointing chief data officers, and in some cases chief analytics officers (or chief data analytics officers). According to recruitment specialist Korn Ferry, only a decade ago barely 10% of big firms had such roles; the rate now among “data-intensive” companies is closer to three-quarters.

AI leaders like Meta disbanding dedicated AI groups in favor of embedding AI experts in product teams or other parts of the enterprise. This points to AI becoming an integrated part of everyday business operations, rather than a specialized, stand-alone practice.

Creative professionals are taking AI tools much more seriously and using them as time-saving helpers to create illustrations, art, articles, blogs and emails, and even program code.

The opportunities

Using AI to generate real business value. With AI and ML now in easier reach for many organizations, and more companies able to embed AI/ML capabilities in operations or products, there are a multitude of paths to explore. There are different ways to get value from AI and ML. For example, companies are applying AI to improve efficiency, ultimately reducing costs. In some cases AI is even being harnessed to create entirely new, award-winning products, by augmenting human creativity and decision-making. In other cases, ML is being used in much less dramatic ways to remove friction from user experiences.

Unlocking untapped innovation capacity by freeing up people to focus on the big picture. There’s an unfortunate but still common perception that adopting AI/ML inevitably means automating away jobs. But when applied in the right way, AI/ML reduces the amount of time people need to devote to mundane tasks, giving them room to focus on higher-value functions. By contributing to business and customer knowledge, AI can provide additional insights that pave the way for productive decisions and greater customer delight. The real goal of an AI/ML implementation should be to support and augment human intelligence, not render it obsolete.

Answering the big questions — everywhere. The sheer computational power and algorithmic understanding being offered to organizations today means they can solve problems that were previously insurmountable. Critically, these algorithms can be run in more and more places. Cellphones with embedded AI hardware can be as powerful as a desktop computer. Edge devices with constrained processors can use TinyML techniques to run AI almost anywhere, without even needing network connectivity. All this creates unprecedented potential to draw and analyze data from different sources to generate insights and inform decision-making, wherever that needs to happen.

Answering the small questions — at scale. For some decisions, it’s possible to take humans out of the execution loop and provide fast responses at scale. For example, using dynamic pricing to boost hotel room occupancy. With this style of AI, humans are still involved in monitoring the results to ensure the system remains within intended parameters.