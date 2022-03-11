The solution

In co-operation with the parking experts and the management of Kittilä airport, we created an optimization model that generates optimal parking plans.

Previously, daily parking plans at Kittilä were created manually the night before, on pen and paper. As Kittilä’s challenges are related to schedule changes and lack of resources, the criteria behind the perfect parking plan were defined as:

The plan’s ability to withstand schedule changes (robustness)

Bus resources required to execute the plan

In creating the perfect plan, the model allows the user to adjust the criteria freely.

With the criteria set, the optimization model then uses flight data to build a mathematically perfect parking plan based on all the data available. The plan takes into consideration all rules (e.g. not all airplane types are allowed at all parking spots) and preferences (e.g. Non-Schengen flights parked near passport control) regarding the parking. The solution also uses machine learning to predict arrival times and passenger numbers, which are then incorporated into the optimization process.

Together with Finavia and Reaktor, we created a planning solution running on AWS with the optimization model at its heart. Instead of dabbling with pen and paper on top of a spreadsheet, the airport parking operators can now build a parking plan in and reserve the busses they need from the same simple user interface. If situations change during the day, a new optimal plan can be created in seconds.

Imagine that. A mathematically perfect parking plan with the click of a button.

The solution is used daily in building the parking plan and in optimizing the bus routes and resources. It’s also used to update the plan if delays occur and enables long-term resource planning (which previously was unheard of).