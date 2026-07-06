Performance engineering in agentic AI systems

Three things need to be in place for this to work reliably:

Where possible, artificial dependencies between steps should be removed. A downstream step that only needs the schema of the data, not the live values, can start before the data fetch completes.

Concurrent branches writing to shared state need explicit merge rules (additive merges for lists, last-write-wins for scalars), otherwise race conditions surface silently under load.

Each branch needs its own failure handling so a single branch error does not collapse the entire response.

Parallelization also opens up a useful distinction between hot and cold paths. (Not every step in a workflow needs to be completed before the user sees a response.) The hot path is the minimal set of steps required to deliver the primary answer. In the analytics example, that is query generation, data fetch and rendering the result.

The cold path covers steps whose output enriches the experience but is not blocking: follow-up suggestions, logging, updating recommendation models or pre-warming caches for likely next queries. Cold path work can be dispatched asynchronously after the hot path response is returned, running in the background without contributing to user-visible latency. Identifying this split early in the workflow design often yields more latency reduction than parallelizing within the hot path alone.

When not to use fan-out

Do not parallelize when steps have genuine sequential dependencies, when per-branch observability is not in place or when partial-failure policies are not defined. Without a partial-failure policy, a branch that fails will pass incomplete state through the barrier silently, producing a broken response with no clear cause.

Partial deterministic flows and structured outputs

Even after removing unnecessary latency, another optimization opportunity remains: reducing the number of LLM calls altogether. Not everything in an agentic workflow needs an LLM. Many steps only appear to need one because the workflow was built that way by default. The principle is to use LLMs for the parts that genuinely require language understanding or reasoning, and handle everything else in code. Four patterns show where this split consistently pays off.

Query modification

When an LLM generates a structured query and a filter needs to be added to it, the instinct is to ask the LLM to include it. But most structured query languages expose a parser: the filter can be injected by parsing the output and appending the clause in code, which is guaranteed to be placed correctly every time.

Query reuse

Similarly, when a flow needs two queries with the same filters (one returning a count for user confirmation, another returning the actual entities), the second query does not need a fresh LLM call. The count query can be modified programmatically by swapping what is selected while keeping the filter conditions unchanged.

Tool-response transformation

In tool-chaining flows where one tool's response feeds into the next, the LLM does not need to see the full data payload to decide what to pass forward. If the response schema is known, the required fields can be extracted in code and injected into the second tool call directly, keeping large data payloads out of the context entirely.

Schema-driven sample generation

When a parallel branch needs representative data to work with (such as the code generation step), if the schema is known, sample data can be generated programmatically. No LLM call, no risk of a hallucinated field name.