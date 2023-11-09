In the past two years, the market for smart TVs has grown rapidly. They are now one of the main ways in which people interact with media at home — particularly in smart homes. For this reason, developing TV apps that take full advantage of the smart TV medium is more important than ever and can give organizations a new way of connecting with consumers.

To a certain extent, there are some similarities between building mobile apps and building apps for TVs. However, there are some important differences that developers need to consider:

Larger screens: Televisions offer larger screens than mobile devices. Users will likely have higher expectations of what the visual and auditory experience will be like. Remote controlled: Operations on a TV can’t be as precisely controlled as mobile devices. They instead require a remote control device to select items and execute click operations. Multi-user usage scenarios: Televisions are shared devices within the household. This means developers must consider multi-user scenarios and make it easy to create and switch between user accounts.

Large screen

UI layout for televisions

TV layouts should be easy to use; that’s why it’s important developers prioritize simple and intuitive design. The carousel layout is an ideal option for displaying current TV programs and recommended movies through multiple slides. This layout comprises a full-screen immersive background image and a content block with low information density to avoid content overload and prioritize the main information. The content displayed can alternate automatically within a specified time. This makes it ideal for showcasing important content on large screens.