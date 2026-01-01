Committing to sustainability
In 2025, we celebrated a significant milestone: hitting our target of sourcing 80% renewable energy for our global offices ahead of schedule.
Behind the scenes, we overhauled how we track our impact. We realigned our Social impact team to an outcome-centric model and introduced a new “Operational Health” pillar to anchor our ESG governance structure and compliance strategy. By centralizing ESG data that previously sat across different business units, we created a consolidated, auditable view of our footprint. This ensures we are fully prepared for mandatory global disclosure regulations.
On the ground, we continued our mission to drive corporate sustainability while building sustainable tech for the broader ecosystem. Key initiatives included:
Upgrading our open-source Cloud Carbon Footprint (CCF) tool to help the wider tech community reduce emissions.
Rolling out an eco-friendly global laptop policy.
Promoting low-carbon booking habits through our Fair Travel Pilot in India.
Advancing our UK Carbon Reduction Plan and proudly achieving ISO14001 certification for a UK office.
Finally, we know lasting change starts with our people. We refreshed the sustainability training at Thoughtworks University (TWU) to educate our newest technologists on our 2030 decarbonization goals. By completing the Green Software for Practitioners course, they are empowered to champion green practices on every future project.
Travel
Travel is one of our highest emissions areas, as we must meet and co-create with our clients. We are focused on optimizing travel, choosing sustainable routes, providers and partners, an approach that is helping us step towards our 2030 goal:
Our global travel policy commitments continue, simplifying decision workflows and continuously building greater visibility into data.
Choosing industry partners who are committed to sustainability, not just Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAFs).
Collaborating with three major airlines in their sustainability working groups.
Continued partnerships with sustainable vendors / transportation management companies who enable carbon emissions reporting and analysis.
Improving data quality (from spend-based to activity based tracking).
Workspaces
Sustainable office strategy
By embedding sustainability into every real-estate decision, we have already cut Scope 1 and 2 emissions since we launched our carbon reduction initiatives in 2024. Strategic steps include revising our global site-selection checklist to favor high-efficiency buildings and implementing green build-outs.
Waste management
Wherever possible, we have comprehensive recycling programs for paper, aluminum and plastic containers, compostables and e-waste.
Most offices are stocked with dishes and silverware to reduce single use consumables.
Our housekeeping services are requested to use eco-friendly cleaning products and avoid paper goods whenever possible.
Progress towards our targets in 2025
Explore in depth
Forward-thinking laptop policy
Considering lifetime and right-sizing laptops helped us achieve a 34% reduction in this category of carbon emissions.
Cloud Carbon Footprint
Cloud Carbon Footprint (CCF): Our open source tool which measures and reduces cloud carbon emissions.
Environmental policy
Thoughtworks' Environmental Sustainability Policy outlines its commitment to managing environmental impact and reducing carbon emissions globally, in line with the Science Based Targets Initiative. The policy applies to all Thoughtworkers and third parties, and the organization commits to embedding sustainability into its business strategy, operating in compliance with environmental legislation, and reporting performance annually consistent with standards like CDP. Specific commitments focus on improving the environmental sustainability of operations and engaging employees, suppliers, and clients to advance sustainable practices. Our ESG Council reviews policies and progress quarterly to ensure continuous improvement.
Footnotes
[1] Our SBTi-aligned targets have been validated by a third party, Ruby Canyon Environmental, in 2022, and have passed limited assurance
[2] Energy Attribute Certificates (EACs) were purchased to achieve this goal. EACs are used as a viable, traceable alternative where our leased offices do not have renewable energy options available.