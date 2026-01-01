Committing to sustainability

In 2025, we celebrated a significant milestone: hitting our target of sourcing 80% renewable energy for our global offices ahead of schedule.

Behind the scenes, we overhauled how we track our impact. We realigned our Social impact team to an outcome-centric model and introduced a new “Operational Health” pillar to anchor our ESG governance structure and compliance strategy. By centralizing ESG data that previously sat across different business units, we created a consolidated, auditable view of our footprint. This ensures we are fully prepared for mandatory global disclosure regulations.