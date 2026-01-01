Attracting, growing and retaining our people

In 2025 our People team was focused on optimising the entire hire to retire journey for Thoughtworkers, centering on improving processes and tools and maintaining lifelong connections with our people. We streamlined our onboarding process to ensure a smooth and consistent start for new hires. For graduates and career changers, the journey begins with Thoughtworks University (TWU), our year-long program, which starts with an immersive five-week course in India. By combining cultural immersion with structured skills training, TWU successfully cultivates a close-knit, highly-skilled global community.

"Afterworks," our global alumni network, launched in Q4 and rapidly grew to over 3,200 members, providing ongoing shared learning, connection and return opportunities.