The agentic difference

After GenAI gripped the business world, the next big shift looks set to be agentic. The number of companies discussing, evaluating and adopting AI agents has surged as business leaders bet on their transformative potential.

But despite the burst of activity in the space, what constitutes agentic AI, and how enterprises can leverage it to their advantage, isn’t always well defined. In this issue of Perspectives Thoughtworks experts, with track records in agentic AI research and enterprise projects, weigh in on the implications and applications of a technology poised to challenge some standard industry practices.