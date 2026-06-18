Powering outstanding fan experiences worldwide

A global leader in sports data and technology was modernizing a critical platform to improve data services for its customers across the sports ecosystem, including leagues, broadcasters and gaming companies. However, decades of legacy code and complex manual processes meant that modernization was moving at a slow pace.

The company needed a way to accelerate the move to the new platform, but without allowing rapid modernization to introduce additional risks. To solve this, Thoughtworks, AWS Professional Services (ProServe) and the company’s internal team collaborated to build an AI-powered extraction framework to decode the legacy system at pace.

Challenge: Modernizing faster without increasing risk

Before the company could retire the legacy system, more than 80 sports had to be onboarded to the new platform, a lengthy, manual process that could take eight to ten weeks for each sport analysis.

The primary challenge was that onboarding relied on business logic buried in millions of lines of undocumented Java code. The manual approach to extracting this business logic would take years, and any missed logic would surface as bugs in production, leading to time-consuming rework.

To industrialize the onboarding process and unlock years of undocumented logic at scale, the company needed a reusable AI extraction framework with built-in guardrails to ensure accuracy and quality, and prevent the risk of plausible but subtly incorrect specifications.

Solution: Extracting business logic at speed with trusted AI

As an existing partner, Thoughtworks had already established the architectural foundations and deep domain knowledge necessary for the company’s modernization and AI readiness. Building on this, Thoughtworks collaborated with the client’s engineering team and AWS to build an AI harness with strong guardrails - ensuring logic could be surfaced quickly, systematically and accurately.

Key features of the extraction framework include: