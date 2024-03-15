A tech strategy roadmap

In 2023, our client asked us to provide a market scan and a software delivery life cycle review and recommendations for its DevEx and Developer Productivity initiatives based on our FS industry knowledge and global client experiences of high-value GenAI tools and techniques.

We recognized GenAI’s potential to offer significant improvements to Engineering Effectiveness that can decrease complexity, increase the quality and reduce cycle time of software delivery and experimentation of innovative software products. Adoption of GenAI technologies in software delivery would enable our client to remain at the forefront of FS innovation.

We helped our client to envision the adoption of AI-enabled software engineering for its internal developers, and identify potential use cases to deliver maximum value. We also helped our client to develop an operating model to leverage the continual and rapid technological advancements in Gen AI.