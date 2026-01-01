Anja Gerhard Senior Experience Design Consultant

I joined Thoughtworks in 2021 as an Experience Designer with professional experience as UX strategist, user researcher and interaction designer – mainly in the fields of sustainable supply chain management in the automotive and electronics industries.

I am passionate about giving users a voice and to make it a decisive factor in the strategic orientation and implementation of user-centric products and services.

When I'm not working, I love being in nature – you'll find me in the mountains, or sailing this planet's seas with my husband.