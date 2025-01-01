Introduction: Cloud is now ‘BAU’ … but enterprises don’t find it easy

Drawn by the promises of efficiency, cost optimization and infrastructure on demand, even in a tough economic climate, organizations are increasing investments in cloud-based services in a bid to boost organizational performance and resilience. But, as many are finding out, operating in the cloud comes with new complexities, and even higher costs, if migration is not grounded in a sound strategy.

In this issue of Perspectives, Thoughtworks cloud experts break down the building blocks for a holistic cloud approach that enables organizations to manage risks, maximize gains and realize the cloud’s full potential.