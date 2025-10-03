

Enterprise platform modernization is no longer an aspiration.



Today, more than 54% of senior decision makers believe it’s a crucial driver for sustainable growth and future readiness.

This executive summary, part of the Digital and AI Readiness Index, dives into the complexities of enterprise platform modernization.

It offers a data-backed look at where organizations stand, where strategic gaps persist and how to move from fragmented efforts to measurable, impactful results.

Discover how modernization will enable your business to deliver faster, scale smarter and respond to market changes with confidence.