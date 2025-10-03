Enterprise platform modernization is no longer an aspiration.
Today, more than 54% of senior decision makers believe it’s a crucial driver for sustainable growth and future readiness.
This executive summary, part of the Digital and AI Readiness Index, dives into the complexities of enterprise platform modernization.
It offers a data-backed look at where organizations stand, where strategic gaps persist and how to move from fragmented efforts to measurable, impactful results.
Discover how modernization will enable your business to deliver faster, scale smarter and respond to market changes with confidence.
Key insights and learnings
Modernization is a strategic priority
54% of senior decision-makers view enterprise modernization as a critical factor for success, shifting its role from a simple IT exercise to a key growth driver and competitive differentiator.
A strategic shortfall exists
Only 38% of organizations have a fully developed strategy for enterprise platform modernization, leading to a gap between intent and execution — and often resulting in negative returns on investment.
An incremental approach is more effective
Rather than a dramatic overhaul, a phased or agile approach with structured progress is key to managing risk, reducing technical debt and unlocking continuous value.
While organizations have excelled in their respective areas to bring the business to where it is today, strategic modernization often requires external force to bring in new thinking and approaches.