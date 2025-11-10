Enable javascript in your browser for better experience. Need to know to enable it? Go here.
Bridging the data modernization gap

Data fuels growth. Until poor strategy stalls it.
Digital and AI Readiness Index Report Back

57% of leaders say better data quality, access and compliance are mission-critical.

 

Yet 61% admit they still don’t have a real strategy.
 

Improving data isn’t the challenge. Turning it into measurable business value is.
 

This report reveals why so many modernization efforts stall and how a select group of leaders quietly convert strategy into tangible results.

Inside, discover

How fragmentation, silos and weak governance drain ROI (42% report losses).

 

What high performers do differently to build scalable, trusted data foundations.

 

Why modernization now fuels AI reliability, ESG credibility and long-term resilience.

Explore the key insights! Download the infographic for a visually rich summary

FAQs

  • It’s the continuous process of improving data quality, access, governance, scalability, and compliance to support business growth and AI initiatives.

  • Because 61% of organizations lack a complete strategy and 42% of initiatives deliver negative ROI. Leaders who act now gain agility, compliance and measurable impact.

  • Without a clear strategy, organizations face siloed projects, governance gaps, inefficient AI adoption and wasted investment.

  • Start with unified, outcome-focused strategy, measurable governance and scalable foundations that enable AI, compliance and growth.

  • Organizations that treat data as a strategic, continuously improved asset will unlock AI value, operational resilience and lasting competitive advantage.

