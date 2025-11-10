Bridging the data modernization gap

It’s the continuous process of improving data quality, access, governance, scalability, and compliance to support business growth and AI initiatives.
57% of leaders say better data quality, access and compliance are mission-critical.
Yet 61% admit they still don’t have a real strategy.
Improving data isn’t the challenge. Turning it into measurable business value is.
This report reveals why so many modernization efforts stall and how a select group of leaders quietly convert strategy into tangible results.
Inside, discover
How fragmentation, silos and weak governance drain ROI (42% report losses).
What high performers do differently to build scalable, trusted data foundations.
Why modernization now fuels AI reliability, ESG credibility and long-term resilience.
FAQs
Because 61% of organizations lack a complete strategy and 42% of initiatives deliver negative ROI. Leaders who act now gain agility, compliance and measurable impact.
-
Without a clear strategy, organizations face siloed projects, governance gaps, inefficient AI adoption and wasted investment.
-
Start with unified, outcome-focused strategy, measurable governance and scalable foundations that enable AI, compliance and growth.
-
Organizations that treat data as a strategic, continuously improved asset will unlock AI value, operational resilience and lasting competitive advantage.