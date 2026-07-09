What does the future of software engineering look like?

At the end of June, Thoughtworks and Martin Fowler convened an unconference-style event in Switzerland with a range of industry leaders. The aim was to reflect on the current challenges and learning around AI assisted and agentic software engineering and discuss the implications for the future — and, most importantly, what actions need to be taken today.

To review the event and dive into some of the topics that surfaced, host Ken Mugrage is joined by Thoughtworks colleagues Kief Morris (author of Infrastructure as Code) and Andrew Harmel-Law (author of Facilitating Software Architecture). They highlight some of the key ideas and issues that emerged from the event's conversations, ranging from developer identity to harness engineering.

Learn more about the European edition of the Future of Software Engineering Retreat.

Read Andrew's recent blog post that asks whether non-functional requirements could be a vital guardrail for AI-generated code