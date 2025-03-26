Pragmatism in practice is our podcast series for business and technology leaders.
We have candid conversations with a diverse range of leaders from across the globe, who share their stories and practical approaches to becoming a modern digital business
Latest episode
It’s often said that the only constant for organizations is change. In this episode, we speak to Shawn Mandel about what makes a great change agent, how to achieve buy-in for change initiatives at a team and leadership level, and how to initiate a culture shift to become an organization that embraces continual change. If you’re a business leader looking to make an impact in your own organization, this podcast is for you.
Meet the hosts
Pragmatism in practice features our regular co-hosts
Kimberly and Karen, along with a panel of guests from across the globe.
Kimberly Boyd
Global Head of Customer Marketing & Insights, Thoughtworks
A marketer with over 20 years experience in B2B consultancies, Kimberly draws upon her multi-disciplinary background in marketing, technology, corporate strategy and HR to drive growth, engagement, differentiated experiences and compelling conversations with digital leaders.
Karen Dumville
Global Head of Marketing Operations, Thoughtworks
With a commitment and passion for leadership and technology, Karen has over 20 years’ experience delivering strategic marketing solutions at both a global and regional level within the B2B technology sector.