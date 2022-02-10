Scaling microservices with gRPC: part two

Table.1 Comparison of Proxy and Client-side Load Balancing





Because of the downsides of client-side load balancing, most systems built using microservices architecture use Proxy load balancing.

There was an instance where, for a client, we extensively used HAProxy as a load balancer and the same was leveraged for a gRPC service as well.

Eventually we moved to Envoy Proxy, the only load-balancer we were aware of to support gRPC at the time.

The following sections explain what Envoy Proxy is and the reasons for our move from HAProxy to Envoy Proxy.

What is Envoy Proxy?

Envoy Proxy is an L7 (Layer 7) proxy and communication bus designed for large modern service-oriented architectures. Layer 7 load balancers operate at the highest level in the OSI model, the application layer (on the Internet, HTTP being the dominant protocol at this layer).

Layer 7 load balancers base their routing decisions on various characteristics of the HTTP header and on the actual contents of the message, such as the URL, the type of data (text, video, graphics), or information in a cookie.

Why Envoy Proxy?

On a particular project that I was a part of, our system started scaling (acquiring more customers resulting in a higher load). My team and I saw a few servers degrade in performance. Some of the servers were receiving more requests than the others and thus reported higher response times.

Further investigation identified HAProxy’s inability to deal with HTTP2 multiplexing. HAProxy was built for load balancing HTTP traffic but did not support HTTP2 based traffic at the time.

Consider a single connection from a client to the HAProxy Server, as shown in Fig.1., with five requests multiplexed on the same connection.

HAProxy, built for HTTP based load balancing, expects a client to create a new HTTP connection for every request. And, for each such incoming connection, HAProxy creates a corresponding outgoing HTTP connection to a backend server.

Now, in spite of there being five requests, HAProxy treats them all as a single request, since they are multiplexed on a single connection. It forwards them to the same backend server, however, the backend server now has to serve five requests instead of one.